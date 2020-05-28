WATCH: Jennifer Grabs Knife to Block Looters While in Motorized Wheelchair

Following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being pinned down by Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, a protest against police brutality was held in the streets of Minnesota. While the scene started out as a vigil, the second night of protests eventually turned into a scene of terror and violence.

On Wednesday night, multiple videos were shared on Twitter that showed a woman called Jennifer wielding a knife while maneuvering a motorized wheelchair in an attempt to block looters from leaving a Target store in Minneapolis.

In one the videos, the white woman is sprayed with a fire extinguisher, and a voice can be heard saying, “Jennifer, is that enough?” and “Jennifer, is there anything I can do for you, please?” – but she held her ground.

Another video showed Jennifer, who was wearing a shirt that read, “Better Together,” getting violently beaten on the head by a looter at Target. Afterward, Jennifer said that she was “peacefully protesting” and “trying to block the way, so they couldn’t leave with cartfuls of stuff.”

“They attacked from the front and back,” Jennifer continued. “They punched me in the mouth, my head… I got punched in the head several times. I got grabbed from behind… They stole my keys. They stole everything they could off of me. I got mase in the face and covered with fire extinguisher stuff. I’ve already seen the EMT’s and they told me to go home.”

Prior to going inside the Target store, Jennifer was captured on camera attempting to grab a looter’s cart before being physically pushed away.

Afterward, another video was shared on Twitter where a person can be heard telling Jennifer, “I’m so sorry, ma’am. Can we get you off the street? Can we move your chair?”

Jennifer refused. She said, “I’m trying to block traffic so they don’t go down that way,” she said. “I’ve been involved with the cops before. We’re cool.”

Video Showed Jennifer Stepping Out of Her Wheelchair and Walking

A snap chat video shared on Twitter on Wednesday evening showed Jennifer getting up from her wheelchair and walking around. While she was in her motorized wheelchair while wielding a knife earlier at Target, it appears she has the ability to walk.

Jennifer started trending nationally on Twitter after the controversial videos of her went viral on social media.

The Protests Held in Minneapolis Turned Fatal On Wednesday Night

On Wednesday night, looters also hit a Cub Foods, a Dollar Tree, and an Auto Zone store. Later in the evening, a fire broke out in the auto parts store, while city fire crews rushed to control it.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz tweeted late Wednesday night, “The situation near Lake Street and Hiawatha in Minneapolis has evolved into an extremely dangerous situation. For everyone’s safety, please leave the area and allow firefighters and paramedics to get to the scene.”

Police are also investigating a homicide that allegedly took place outside a pawn shop.

