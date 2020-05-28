WATCH: Video Shows LAPD Cruiser Hitting Protesters on Los Angeles Highway

Following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being pinned down by Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, a protest against police brutality was held on Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles, California. While nearly a thousand protestors took to the streets, a large group was captured on camera piling on top of a Los Angeles Police Department car and kicking the vehicle.

As the California Highway Patrol car sped up and attempted to drive through the crowd of protestors on the 101 Freeway near Alameda Street, a person was seen getting tossed off the top of the car. He appeared to hit his head before falling to the ground and remained lifeless on the side of the road.

According to KTLA 5, the Los Angeles Fire Department attended to the man seen lying face down on the highway and transported him to a local hospital via ambulance. The man’s identity has not been revealed, nor have authorities released an update on his injuries.

A second CHP vehicle drove up to assist the first car, but as reported by ABC 7, protestors smashed the car’s rear window before driving off. LAist journalist Chava Sanchez said that the man who fell off the CHP vehicle was bloody, but that “his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.”

Protesters, most wearing masks, shut down the 101 Freeway tonight near downtown LA to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, who died after a police officer stood on his neck while detaining him pic.twitter.com/rgI36eXOys — LAist (@LAist) May 28, 2020

The protest, which started at 4 p.m. local time outside Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s office, was promoted by the Black Lives Matter chapter in Los Angeles.

“We’re calling for officers who kill people to go to prison and because Jackie Lacey, the district attorney, won’t do that, she needs to be voted out,” said Dr. Melina Abdullah, co-founder of L.A.’s Black Lives Matter. As day turned into night, cars drove by honking in unity while protestors took to the streets chanting “When We Fight, We Win” and “Jackie Lacey Must Go.”

While many were seen wearing masks during the protest, social distancing was not practiced on the streets of downtown LA. There were no other injuries reported from Wednesday’s protest.

The Protests Held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Turned Extremely Violent & Fatal On Wednesday

LATEST: AutoZone in Minneapolis set ablaze by rioters; several other stores looted as police stand down pic.twitter.com/E4h8vH90hI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 28, 2020



The harrowing scene in Los Angeles was merely a preview of the violent protests taking place in Minneapolis on Wednesday. On the second night of protests in the name of George Floyd, the situation quickly escalated and the streets became a chaotic scene.

Footage shared on Twitter showed protesters looting a Target, a Cub Foods, a Dollar Tree, and an Auto Zone store. Later in the evening, a fire broke out in the auto parts store, while city fire crews rushed to control it.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz tweeted late Wednesday night, “The situation near Lake Street and Hiawatha in Minneapolis has evolved into an extremely dangerous situation. For everyone’s safety, please leave the area and allow firefighters and paramedics to get to the scene.”

Police are also investigating a homicide that allegedly took place outside a pawn shop.

