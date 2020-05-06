Judy Mikovits: Plandemic Movie Features Controversial Researcher

Judy Mikovits is a controversial former chronic fatigue researcher and current Dr. Anthony Fauci and mass vaccination critic who is featured in a much-shared vignette for a new movie called Plandemic.

The upcoming movie raises questions about the government’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic and whether there is a financial incentive to provoke mass vaccinations, among other claims. Mikovits was featured in the first released vignette promoting the movie. She has long had a controversial career in the scientific community, including an arrest, lawsuit, and retracted research study.

The blurb for Plandemic claims:

Humanity is imprisoned by a killer pandemic. People are being arrested for surfing in the ocean and meditating in nature. Nations are collapsing. Hungry citizens are rioting for food. The media has generated so much confusion and fear that people are begging for salvation in a syringe. Billionaire patent owners are pushing for globally mandated vaccines. Anyone who refuses to be injected with experimental poisons will be prohibited from travel, education and work. No, this is not a synopsis for a new horror movie. This is our current reality.

Others have dubbed Mikovits a conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer “truther” (although she denies she’s anti-vaccine in the Plandemic movie vignette.) Snopes claims Mikovits appears on “unreliable websites,” and gives talks at “fringe conferences such as The Truth About Cancer and Autism One.” Concluded Snopes, “Mikovits’ speculative claims linking her research to vaccine science, drawing the ire of ‘Big Pharma’ and the ‘Deep State,’ and her subsequent arrest are not rooted in science or reality.” A press release for Mikovits’s book describes her in a different light, casting her as a scientist “with the brilliant wit one might expect if Erin Brockovich had a doctorate in molecular biology.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mikovits, Who Has Spoken Out About Mass Vaccinations & Against Dr. Fauci, Is Featured in the Upcoming Movie ‘Plandemic,’ Where She Questions the Motives Behind the U.S. COVID-19 Strategy

Mikovits is featured in a vignette released to promote the upcoming documentary Plandemic, which is coming out in summer 2020, according to its website, which states that the first installment “features renowned scientist, Judy Mikovits PHD.” The video was removed by YouTube because YouTube says it violated its terms of service. You can watch it above.

The 25-minute long documentary vignette claims that Mikovits has been called “one of the most accomplished scientists of her generation” and did work revolutionizing the treatment of HIV AIDs. The documentary says she published a “blockbuster” study that claimed “the common use of animal and human fetal tissues were unleashing devastating plagues of chronic diseases.” The “minions of Big Pharma” then waged war against her destroying her “good name, career and personal life,” the vignette claims.

In the clip, Mikovits admitted to being arrested, but claims it was to stop her from speaking out basically. The vignette has had more than 1.6 million views on YouTube. She’s interviewed in it by Mikki Willis, whose YouTube account disseminated the video. His Facebook page defines him as a filmmaker for a company called Elevate. Elevate’s Facebook page calls it “a tribe of creatives who stand for the power of art and media as a tool to inspire the masses and activate change.” It’s a production company in Ojai, California.

Soon, Dr Fauci, everyone will know who you "really are". pic.twitter.com/GyD0j7UbWW — Dr Judy A Mikovits (@DrJudyAMikovits) April 19, 2020

In the video, Mikovits claims she had 97 witnesses in the case that resulted in her arrest, including Dr. Tony Fauci, whom she claims would have had to testify. She claimed she was held in jail with no charges. “They literally drug me out of the house.” She claimed material – intellectual material from the laboratory – was “planted” in her house. “I have no constitutional freedoms or rights,” she says.

She casts the government’s approach to fighting COVID-19 in dire terms.

“If we don’t stop this now, we can not only forget our republic and our freedom, but we can forget humanity because we will be killed by this agenda,” she says.

Mikovits claimed Dr. Anthony Fauci “directed” a coverup that involved financial profit for some. What he’s saying about COVID-19 is “absolutely propaganda,” she said. Fauci, of course, is the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) who has been a leading government figure in briefings about COVID-19 strategies, including lockdowns and other measures to “flatten the curve.” Heavy wrote to NIAID’s press office to give Fauci a chance to respond to Mikovits’s claims and will add comment into this story if it’s received.

In the video, Mikovits claimed Fauci perpetrated propaganda that led to the deaths of millions of people in the past. She also raised questions about how COVID-19 deaths are being counted.

She claimed she isolated HIV from the saliva and blood of patients in France but that Fauci was involved in delaying research, which allowed the HIV virus to spread. These claims are not proven. She also says patents are a conflict of interest. Mikovits also criticized the concept of mass vaccines. “They will kill millions, as they already have with their vaccines,” she said, stressing she was not anti-vaccine. She claims there is a financial incentive in COVID-19 strategies to not use natural remedies to push people to use vaccines.

Mikovits wrote a book called Plague: One Scientist’s Intrepid Search for the Truth about Human Retroviruses and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), Autism, and Other Diseases and claims 30% of vaccines are contaminated with retroviruses. The book contains a forward from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“How many new retroviruses have we created through all the mouse research, the vaccine research, gene therapy research?” she was quoted as saying in 2015. “More importantly, how many new diseases have we created? They’re experimenting with us now. I’m really worried about the population.”

In another YouTube video, she claimed about COVID-19: “We don’t need a vaccine. All you have to do is have a healthy immune system.” That video was removed from YouTube because YouTube said it violated its community guidelines.

Vice reports that Mikovits has been involved in a “Fire Fauci” campaign, “claiming he sabotaged her research into a purported mouse virus that she says is the true cause of cancer.” According to Vice, Mikovits also opposes wearing masks to protect against coronavirus.

The press release for her book describes Mikovits as having “spent twenty years at the National Cancer Institute, working with Dr. Frank Ruscetti, one of the founding fathers of human retrovirology, and has coauthored more than forty scientific papers. She co-founded and directed the first neuroimmune disease institute using a systems biology approach in 2006. Dr. Mikovits lives in Southern California with her husband, David.”

2. Mikovits Was Accused of Stealing Equipment & Keeping Laboratory Notebooks

Snopes has written a long article debunking a key claim circulating about Mikovits. Judy Mikovits “did not discover a deadly virus delivered through vaccines,” the site reports. “She was arrested for allegedly stealing equipment belonging to the Institute that fired her.”

The criminal case received coverage at the time. According to Science Magazine, in November 2011, the district attorney in Washoe County, Nevada, filed a criminal complaint against Mikovits that “charged the virologist with illegally taking computer data and related property from her former employer, the Whittemore Peterson Institute for Neuro-Immune Disease (WPI) in Reno, Nevada.” (Heavy has reached out to the Whittemore Peterson Institute for comment on Mikovits.)

The WPI organization also filed a civil suit seeking materials from Mikovits including laboratory notebooks used for research. She was briefly jailed, but the DA later tossed the charges, Science Magazine reports. (Heavy has contacted the district attorney’s office seeking comment and the original criminal complaint).

According to Science Magazine, the WPI co-founder was accused criminally in a separate campaign finance donation case, complicating the case against Mikovits due to witness issues. She told Science Magazine that the case made it hard for her to find work, other than a study she was working on that was funded by National Institutes of Health.

The magazine quoted the District Attorney as saying: “There’s a lot going on with the federal government and different levels that wasn’t occurring when we first became involved with prosecuting this case. And we have witness issues that have arisen.”

A 2009 article in The New York Times says the Whittemore organization was founded by a couple’s “desperation to find answers for an incurable disease.” The Times article reports that the Whittemores (Harvey and Annette) met Mikovits in 2006. The article says that, at that time, she was “a virus expert who had spent 22 years working at the National Cancer Institute.”

She left the institute in 2001 to get married and move to California “where she went to work for a drug development company that failed,” the Times reported. “She was tending bar at a yacht club when a patron said her constant talk about viruses reminded him of someone he knew in Nevada.” That person connected her to Annette Whittemore, according to the newspaper. She started studying retroviruses for them. That same year, she linked retroviruses to autism.

As for the lawsuit, Science Magazine reported in 2011 that, according to WPI, “after Mikovits was terminated on 29 September, she wrongfully removed laboratory notebooks and kept other proprietary information on her laptop and in flash drives and in a personal e-mail account.” The group “won a temporary restraining order that forbids Mikovits from “destroying, deleting, or altering” any of the related files or data.”

Heavy has reached out to Mikovits for comment through her publisher.

3. Mikovits Was a Co-Author on a Scientific Research Study Into Chronic Fatigue Syndrome That Was Retracted

Mikovits was a co-author in a paper called Detection of an Infectious Retrovirus, XMRV, in Blood Cells of Patients with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. However, the article was retracted. Snopes notes that the article didn’t deal with vaccines.

The abstract for this research study reads:

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is a debilitating disease of unknown etiology that is estimated to affect 17 million people worldwide. Studying peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from CFS patients, we identified DNA from a human gammaretrovirus, xenotropic murine leukemia virus–related virus (XMRV), in 68 of 101 patients (67%) as compared to 8 of 218 (3.7%) healthy controls. Cell culture experiments revealed that patient-derived XMRV is infectious and that both cell-associated and cell-free transmission of the virus are possible. Secondary viral infections were established in uninfected primary lymphocytes and indicator cell lines after their exposure to activated PBMCs, B cells, T cells, or plasma derived from CFS patients. These findings raise the possibility that XMRV may be a contributing factor in the pathogenesis of CFS.

According to Snopes, at the time of the article, Mikovits was working as research director of the “Chronic Fatigue Syndrome-focused Whittemore Peterson Institute.” The 2009 study was published in a prestigious journal and was expected to represent a breakthrough, Snopes reports, as it suggested a “viral cause” for chronic fatigue syndrome.

In 2011, the Science journal published an “editorial Expression of Concern.” You can read it here. In summarizing the research findings, the expression of concern noted that the article claimed “to show that a retrovirus called XMRV (xenotropic murine leukemia virus–related virus) was present in the blood of 67% of patients with chronic fatigue syndrome.”

However, other studies could not replicate the findings. “Since then, at least 10 studies conducted by other investigators and published elsewhere have reported a failure to detect XMRV in independent populations of CFS patients.” the expression of concern notes. Instead, there was a growing view that any association “likely reflects contamination of laboratories and research reagents with the virus,” the notation states.

The journal noted that the research “attracted considerable attention, and its publication in Science has had a far-reaching impact on the community of CFS patients and beyond.” However, because “the validity of the study by Lombardi et al. is now seriously in question, we are publishing this Expression of Concern and attaching it to Science’s 23 October 2009 publication by Lombardi et al.”

The authors issued a partial retraction of their findings, but the paper was later retracted in full. Mikovits was one of multiple authors listed on the study.

In the retraction, Bruce Alberts, the editor-in-chief, wrote that there “is evidence of poor quality control in a number of specific experiments in the Report” and noted that other studies couldn’t replicate the findings. “Science has lost confidence in the Report and the validity of its conclusions. We note that the majority of the authors have agreed in principle to retract the Report but they have been unable to agree on the wording of their statement,” Alberts wrote. “…We are therefore editorially retracting the Report.”

A 2012 release from the American Society of Microbiology says: “Contrary to previous findings, new research finds no link between chronic fatigue syndrome and the viruses XMRV (xenotropic murine leukemia virus-related virus) and pMLV (polytropic murine leukemia virus).”

4. Mikovits Was Fired After an Alleged Laboratory ‘Power Struggle’

In the wake of the retracted article, Mikovits lost her job. According to Nature, she was fired in October 2011 after “she clashed with the institute’s president and co-founder, Annette Whittemore, over the work of another researcher.” That institute was the Whittemore Peterson Institute for Neuro-Immune Disease, which is located in Reno, Nevada.

The Nature article claims that Mikovits wasn’t fired because of the retracted research paper but rather due to a “laboratory power struggle.” She was accused of refusing to allow another researcher into a lab to work with a cell line. According to Nature, Mikovits claimed that such an experiment would have been outside federal funding requirements.

According to Nature, the following day, a blogger “posted a figure from a 2009 paper that Mikovits co-authored in Science alongside one that Mikovits used in a recent presentation. The two figures, which are used to describe different results, look identical, except for the labelling.” Mikovitz defended the changes, saying they were appropriate.

5. Mikovits Has Indeed Conducted Research on HIV

We were the first to show that activation of NF-kB was a key driver for inflammation and the cytokine storm. We showed that this had to do with the disease in HIV/AIDS. Full version: https://t.co/XK53qZaSpT Thanks for having me on Dr. Rashid! pic.twitter.com/VGZ62jGEe8 — Dr Judy A Mikovits (@DrJudyAMikovits) April 25, 2020

There is evidence that Mikovits worked on HIV early on in her career, but it wasn’t the focus of the controversial research study that punctuated her later one.

An old government bio for her says that Mikovits “obtained her Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from George Washington University. Her doctoral research focused on HIV-1 latency under the direction of Francis Ruscetti. Dr. Mikovits performed postdoctoral work on the molecular genetics of HTLV-1 under David Derse at the National Cancer Institute-FCRDC.”

She continued working on HIV. “The mechanisms by which human retroviruses alter the function of the immune system and other host responses resulting in pathogenesis are not well understood. The current focus of our studies is to define viral and cellular factors involved in pathogenesis,” the archived bio says. “Specifically, we have examined viral and cellular factors involved in regulating HIV infectivity and expression, cell death and mechanisms of immune dysfunction.”

