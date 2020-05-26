‘I Can’t Breathe’: Minneapolis Man Held Down By Cops Dies

Dramatic video has emerged of a Minneapolis man’s death as he is held down by a cop and appears to struggle for breath (video contains strong language.)

In the disturbing video, filmed at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street in Minneapolis around 8pm on Monday, an African-American man can be heard begging for his life as an officer pins him down by the neck for several minutes.

“Please, I can’t breathe. I can’t move.

“My stomach hurts, my neck hurts. Everything hurts.”

The man can be heard calling out for his mother.

Bystanders are heard pleading with the officer on the scene to let the man breathe.

“Why you got to hold him down? He’s not even resisting arrest.

“He’s not doing nothing, he was just getting in the car.”

“His nose is bleeding,” a female voice says.

“Get him in the car,” the male bystander’s voice continues.

A male police officer then replies, “We tried that for ten minutes.”

The witnesses can then be heard saying, “You’re going to just sit there with your knee on his neck? He’s not moving. Did you kill him?” before the camera centers in on an image of the victim’s lifeless body.

“You just killed that n***er, bro,” the male witness goes on to say.

Minneapolis Police released a statement saying the man, who was in his 40s, died following a medical incident, claiming he suffered medical distress during a police interaction.

The statement said officers were responding to reports of a forgery in process, and that the man, who “appeared to be under the influence … physically resisted officers.”

“Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later.”

The statement confirmed that no weapons were used during the incident and no officers were injured.

Minneapolis Police say the FBI has now joined with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate the incident.

News One reports that social media users “quickly accused the Minnesota Police Department of killing the suspect, who has not been identified as of early Tuesday morning. Some said the suspect was suffocated. Others described it as being choked.”

In the original video posted online, Facebook user Darnella says “they killed him right in front of cup foods over south on 38th and Chicago! No type of sympathy. #POLICEBRUTALITY.”

Twitter user Philafornia said, “PD killed a man today … I don’t have the words … Just know this could’ve been avoided. We’re tired but not defeated. #blacklivesmatter.

#Minneapolis PD killed a man today. He repeated I CAN’T BREATHE as he was already restrained with a knee on his neck.

More information will be posted as this story develops.