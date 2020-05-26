George Floyd: Minnesota Man Who Died in Minneapolis Police Custody Is Identified

George Floyd has been identified as the Minnesota man who died in police custody after a harrowing video showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the back of his head and neck for several minutes. Floyd, who police say was in his 40s, was identified as the victim by his sister on Facebook.

Attorney Benjamin Crump, who has represented the families of several victims in civil rights cases, including the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, said on Twitter, “We have been informed that the man killed by Minneapolis police was named George Floyd. #JusticeForFloyd #icantbreathe.”

Crump will be representing Floyd’s family. He said in a statement, “We all watched the horrific death of George Floyd on video as witnesses begged the police officer to take him into the police car and get off his neck. This abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was being detained by the police for questioning about a non-violent charge.”

The incident occurred on Memorial Day, Monday May 25, in the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis Police say. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI are investigating Floyd’s death.

The officer in the video seen kneeling on Floyd has been identified by the Minneapolis Star Tribune as Officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin’s partner, Tou Thao, can be seen in the video ignoring bystanders who were begging Chauvin to get off of Floyd.

Little information about Floyd and his life has been revealed so far. Heavy will update this post as more details about who he was are made available. Warning: the video footage in this post is disturbing.

The Video Shows Floyd Saying ‘My Stomach Hurts, My Neck Hurts, Everything Hurts’ & ‘I’m About to Die’

Video of the incident was posted on Facebook. Floyd can be seen on the ground near a police SUV, yelling out that he is in pain. “Please, please, please I can’t breathe, please man,” Floyd can be heard saying, while moaning and crying. The officer, Chauvin, can be seen with his knee pressed into the back of Floyd’s head and neck while another officer, Thao, walks around.

As bystanders record the incident and beg the officers to let him up and to let him breathe, Floyd cries out, “I’m about to die.” Chauvin tells him to relax and asks, “what do you want?” Floyd then responds, “I can’t breathe. Please, the knee in my neck, I can’t breathe sir.” Floyd then calls out “momma” as Chauvin yells at him. Floyd then says, “my stomach hurts, my neck hurts, everything hurts,” and asks for water.

The video shows Floyd, who is handcuffed behind his back, motionless with his face on the pavement as bystanders say, “he’s not f*cking moving,” and “did they f*cking kill him?” When EMTs arrive, the officer lifts his knee, and Floyd’s head hangs limp as the medics move him to a stretcher.

According to Minneapolis Police, officers were called at 8 p.m. for a report of a “forgery in progress.” Police said in a statement, “Officers were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence.” Floyd was not armed.

Police said in the statement, “Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car. After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later.”

The incident was recorded on police body camera, according to the department.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said at a press conference Tuesday morning that he contacted the FBI to investigate after receiving unspecified “additional information” about the incident. “They will be taking the lead in this investigation,” he said. “This is very impactful to so many involved and as chief we will be cooperating fully. The Minneapolis Police Department will cooperate fully.”

He Was Known as ‘Big Floyd’ & Was Originally From Houston, Texas

Floyd’s sister, Vanita Williams-Dabney, wrote on Facebook, “My bro was killed by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day …R I.P. bro we will get Justice for u ..gone2soon ..loveU4life.”

According to his Facebook page, Floyd was originally from Houston, Texas. He was known by the nickname “Big Floyd.”

We have been informed that the man killed by Minneapolis police was named George Floyd. #JusticeForFloyd #icantbreathe pic.twitter.com/76e3UA9JAK — Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) May 26, 2020

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement on Tuesday, “Being black in America should not be a death sentence. For five minutes, we watched as a white officer pressed his knee into the neck of a black man. For five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you are supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic human sense.”

Frey added, “What happened on Chicago and 38th last night is awful. It was traumatic. It serves as a reminder of how far we have to go. Whatever the investigation reveals, it does not change the simple truth, he should still be with us this morning.”

Minneapolis activist Nekima Levy-Armstrong told the Star Tribune, “It just reminds me of Eric Garner once again: a black man being accosted by police and pleading for his life saying he couldn’t breathe. I’m fully convinced that if police wouldn’t have been called to the scene, then he would still be alive.”

A protest is planned at 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Star Tribune reports. Arradondo said he and other department leaders would be meeting with stakeholders and provide as much information as possible. “There is clearly going to be a time for healing, but in order for that to even begin, we have to recognize the impact that this has had on our city,” the police chief said.

Levy-Armstrong told the newspaper, “Whatever the man may have done should not have ended in a death sentence. “What started as an alleged economic incident once again turned deadly for a black man.”

