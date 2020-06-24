24 Hour Fitness Bankruptcy: Which Gyms Are Closing? [FULL LIST]

The national gym chain 24 Hour Fitness announced that it will be closing 134 locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday. Subject to court approval, filing for bankruptcy will give the company an estimated $250 million in debtor-in-possession financing, which will allow the bulk of the gym’s 431 locations nationwide to reopen after coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

CEO Tony Ueber said in a statement, “If it were not for COVID-19 and its devastating effects, we would not be filing for Chapter 11. With that said, we intend to use the process to strengthen the future of 24 Hour Fitness for our team and club members, as well as our stakeholders.”

Today, we embark on a new chapter in order to serve our members and communities long into the future. Please visit https://t.co/bFt0QwSCP8 to learn more. pic.twitter.com/fWKHz6jG1M — 24 Hour Fitness (@24hourfitness) June 15, 2020

“As a result of this restructuring, we will gain financial strength and flexibility to accelerate our business transformation plan, which includes reinvestment in our existing clubs, opening new clubs and introducing several new innovative products and services that will enhance the fitness experience for our club members and guests for many years to come,” Ueber said.

When the global pandemic first hit America, 24 Hour Fitness announced on March 16 that they would be closing all of the gym’s locations for “an extended period of time,” as reported by CNBC. The gym also said it would suspend all membership billings until 24 Hour Fitness could safely reopen.

Here’s the full list of all the 24 Hour Fitness locations that will NOT be reopening by state:

California: 42 Locations Closed

Bay Area: Morgan Hill, Solano Mall-Fairfield, Vallejo, Alamo Express, Alemany Sport, Berkeley Solano Avenue FitLite, Capitol & McKee, Fremont Sport, Market Street, Milpitas Active, Noe Valley FitLite, North Point, and Walnut Creek Ygnacio Center.

Bakersfield: Bakersfield Northwest and Bakersfield Southwest

Los Angeles: Downtown LA-6th Street, Glenda, Hawaiian Gardens Super Sport, Montclair Active, Moreno Valley Fit Lite, Palmdale West, Pasadena, Simi Vallet-Tapo Active Dry, South Hills Plaza Active, The Promenade Super Sport, and Victorville.

Orange County: Anaheim Garden Walk, Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Irvine Spectrum Sport, Laguna Hills, Lakeshore Towers Ultra Sport, and Westminster Active.

Sacramento: Benjamin Holt Sport, Manteca, and Carmichael Active.

San Diego: Murrieta, Temecula Sport, Downtown Chula Vista Active, La Jolla West, San Marco, and Vista Sport.

Colorado: 13 Locations Closed

Colorado Springs: North Colorado Spring Sport

Denver: Greeley Super Sport, Aurora, Aurora City Place Super Sport, Belmar Sport, Broomfield, Colorado-Yale, Englewood Sport, Fort Collins North Super Sport, Highlands Ranch, Littleton Belleview Sport, Meridian, and Sotherglenn Super Sport.

Florida: 7 Locations Closed

Miami: Boynton Beach Super Short, Greenacres Active, Miani Cutler Ridge Sport, Town & Country Sport, Coconut Grove, and Pembroke Pines Sport.

Orlando: Orlando Orange Super Sport

Hawaii: 1 Location Closed

Honolulu: Maui

Illinois: 2 Locations Closed

Chicago: Carol Stream and Schaumburg.

Maryland/DC/Virginia: 3 Locations Closed

Maryland: Annapolis Riva Rd. Super Short and Glenarden Super Sport.

Virginia: Tysons Corner Super Sport

New Jersey: 7 Locations Closed

Jersey City Sport, Hasbrouck Heights Super Sport, Piscataway Super Sport, Saddle Brook Sport, Wayne Towne Center Super Sport, Whippany Super Sport, and Woodbridge Township.

Nevada: 9 Locations Closed

Las Vegas: Charleston, Green Valley, Las Vegas Mountain Vist SS, Molasky Active, North Las Vegas, Rainbow Super Sport, Silverado, and Tropicana Super Sport.

Reno: Reno South

New York: 10 Locations Closed

New York City: Bay Shore Super Sport, Bensonhurst Sport, Kings Highway Sport, Madison Square Park UltraSport, Massapequa Super Sport, Midtown Ultra Sport, Sheepshead Bay Super Sport, Fordham Road Sport, Riverdale Sport, and Yonkers Sport.

Oregon: 1 Location Closed

Portland: Beaverton

Texas: 26 Locations Closed

Austin: Lake Creek, Parmer Sport, and Round Rock.

Dallas: Cedar Hill, Bedford Super Sport, Carrollton Woodlake SS, Coit, Frisco Sport, Irving (Metroplex Plaza), Keller Super Sport, Lewisville, Mockingbird, North Richland Hills Sport, and Plano Super Sport.

Houston: Atascocita, Bingle, Friendswood, Fry Road & Saums Road, Highway 249 (Compaq), Houston FM 1960, Katy, League City, Pasadena East, Richmond, Spring-Cypress, and West Woodlands.

Utah: 4 Locations Closed

Salt Lake City: Sugarhouse, 9th Street, Taylorsville, and Sandy.

Washington: 9 Locations Closed

PDX: Vancouver Andresen

Seattle: Capital Mall, Auburn, Ballinger Village, Everett 19th Avenue Super Sport, Kent Kangley Super Sport, Lakewood Mall, Puyallup Super Sport, and Renton Highlands Active.

