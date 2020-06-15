Senator Ted Cruz Bets $10K on Rep. Jim Jordan Beating Up ‘Hellboy’ Ron Perlman

While actor Ron Perlman was already trending on Twitter after sparring with congressmen Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan on Sunday night, Senator Ted Cruz threw his name into the fight. After Perlman tweeted a photo of Jordan with the caption, “You’re lucky for this guy, Matt. If it weren’t for him you’d be the ugliest politician walking,” Cruz stood up for his fellow Republican representatives.

Cruz, 49, who’s represented Texas in the U.S. Senate since 2013, tweeted that Jordan, 56, could easily beat Perlman, 71, in a wrestling match.

Referring to the actor’s eponymous role in Guillermo del Toro’s 2004 superhero film, Cruz said to Perlman, “Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k —to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?”

Initially sparking the Twitter war between Perlman and Gaetz, the Florida congressman’s tweets on the U.S. Soccer team’s decision to allow players to kneel for the National Anthem. Perlman tweeted, “The US Soccer team called and you guessed it… said they couldn’t give any less of a f*** about what you two dips***s think. @realDonaldTrump @mattgaetz.”

Referring to the fictional character Perlman played on the FX series, Sons of Anarchy, Gaetz then tweeted back, “This racial justice warrior had no problem in Hollywood portraying the White Supremacist leader of a motorcycle gang. #SOA.”

In response, Perlman tweeted, “Yessir, so true! So rewarding playing ass***** on tv. Tell me sir, how is it actually being one?”

Perlman Clapped Back at Cruz & Offered To Donate 50K to Black Lives Matter Without Fighting Jordan In a Wrestling Match

Within an hour of Cruz posting his wrestling match tweet, Perlman clapped back. He wrote, “Wait, is this THEE Ted Cruz? Holy s*** man! Is this the same guy let little Donnie call his wife A dog and his father an assassin and now kisses his ass? Yo, can I get your autograph man?”

Perlman also tweeted, “I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and wrestling is… problematic, why don’t we say f*** him and just make it you & me. I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending.”

Jordan was Ohio State’s Wrestling Coach During a Major Sexual Abuse Scandal

Suggesting a wrestling match to prove a point seemed like an odd suggestion, especially since Jordan’s history as Ohio State’s wrestling coach is embroiled with controversy. The Ohio senator, who’s often referred to as “Gym Jordan” on Twitter, has been accused by over 100 wrestlers of turning a blind eye to the sexual abuse taking place during his tenure by then doctor Richard Strauss.

Jordan has vehemently denied having any part in the sexual abuse coverup. “It’s false,” Jordan told Fox News in July 2018. “I never saw, never heard of, never was told of any kind of abuse. If I had been, I would’ve dealt with it.”

In November 2019, another victim stepped forward. The referee, 42, who’s only referred to as John Doe in the lawsuit, went on to detail an exchange about the incident to Jordan.

“Yeah, that’s Strauss,” the plaintiff stated Jordan said at the time. The referee spoke to NBC News about his claims. “I wish Jim, and Russ, too, would stand up and do the right thing and admit they knew what Strauss was doing because everybody knew what he was doing to the wrestlers. What was a shock to me is that Strauss tried to do that to me. He was breaking new ground by going after a ref,” he said.

