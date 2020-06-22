Joe Ritchie-Bennett: U.S. Man Named as Victim in Reading Stabbing

American Joe Ritchie-Bennett has been named as one of the victims in a U.K. stabbing in Reading on June 20.

Sky News reports Ritchie-Bennett, 39, who worked for a pharmaceutical company in Reading, “was originally from Philadelphia, but had been living in the U.K. for 15 years.”

Bennett was one of three people stabbed to death on Saturday June 20 just before 7 p.m at Forbury Gardens in the English town of Reading. The group were out at the park when a man was said to have begun indiscriminately stabbing people in an attack which lasted for five minutes.

Khairi Saadallah, a 25-year-old Libyan asylum seeker, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the stabbings.

Robert Ritchie, the victim’s father, told CBS he was “heartbroken” to lose his “brilliant and loving son” in the “senseless” tragedy.

A second victim was identified as 36-year-old James Furlong. Furlong was a history, government and politics teacher at the Holt School in Wokingham. Lessons were canceled and a minute’s silence was held outside the school in his memory on June 22. As of Monday June 22, the third victim has not been identified.

CBS reported that the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading was treating two others who had been injured at the incident.

Police said there was no connection between the incident and a black lives matter protest held earlier in the park, the BBC reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ritchie-Bennett was a Supporter of LGBT+ Rights

BREAKING: The second victim of the Reading terror attack has been named as an American man who had been living in the UK for 15 years. Joe Ritchie-Bennett was one of three people stabbed to death in Forbury Gardens on Saturday evening. More here: https://t.co/jmv3vRmGIZ pic.twitter.com/xV7UEEDlVs — SkyNews (@SkyNews) June 22, 2020

Ritchie-Bennett was a supporter of LGBT+ rights. His husband, Ian, passed away eight years ago after a battle with colon cancer. He was remembered by family and friends on social media as “a wonderful and funny man.”

The Guardian reported that Ritchie-Bennett’s brother told the Philadelphia Inquirer about their childhood growing up in the States.

“He was a great guy. He was four years younger than me. I had a paper route at 12 and he helped me every day. I used to buy him something every two weeks to thank him.

“We used to play together every day. We rode bikes together every day. Our family is heartbroken and beside ourselves.”

The U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Has Expressed his Sympathy

I offer my deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the attack on June 20. To our great sorrow, this includes an American citizen. Our thoughts are with all those affected. We condemn the attack absolutely and have offered our assistance to British law enforcement. — Ambassador Johnson (@USAmbUK) June 22, 2020

U.S. ambassador to the U.K. Woody Johnson took to Twitter to condemn the attacks.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the attack on June 20. To our great sorrow, this includes an American citizen. Our thoughts are with all those affected. We condemn the attack absolutely and have offered our assistance to British law enforcement,” he said.

Boris Johnson also condemned the act, the British Prime Minister’s official spokesman said:

Downing Street said the Government ‘will not hesitate; to act if there are changes that could be made to legislation in the wake of the Reading terror attack. When asked for Boris Johnson’s view of the handling of the Libyan suspect’s case, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: ‘The difficulty with this one is that it is an ongoing criminal investigation into a live case and there is a suspect who has been arrested by the police. ‘All I can really do is point you to the Prime Minister’s words yesterday where he said he was appalled and sickened by what took place and that his thoughts remain with the victims and their loved ones.’

The Suspect had Faced Previous Criminal Assault Charges in Reading, According to CBS

Mo Saadallah for you, #KhairiSaadallah brother. Still Living in #Reading. This guy looks completely fucking harmless doesn’t he? What the fuck is going on? pic.twitter.com/3jEIyFoUPC — Jack (@potbellyhonkey) June 21, 2020

Saadallah, who was arrested by British police under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act, had “faced previous criminal charges in Reading for assault,” CBS News said.

The BBC said Saadallah “came to the attention of MI5 in 2019.” He is currently being questioned.

According to CBS, “under the Terrorism Act, British police can hold the suspect for up to 14 days without charging him with a crime, pending an investigation. That period can be extended under judicial request.”

READ NEXT: Real-Life Ratatouille at Charles de Gaulle Airport