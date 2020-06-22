Real Life ‘Ratatouille’: Parisian Mice Seen on Pizzas at Charles de Gaulle Airport

Parisian mice have been captured on video in a live-action reenactment of the Disney film ‘Ratatouille’ at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Video posted earlier this month on June 11 is going viral online. The video has been shared more than 156,000 times on Facebook.

In the clip, several mice can be seen scampering around and jumping on to pizzas in a food counter display case at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport. The couple, in Portuguese, discuss what flavor or pizza topping the mice prefer as the critters run around the food.

More than 6,700 comments have been made on the post, many expressing shock and disbelief at the sight of mice running around public food spaces – with quite a few posting Ratatoutille GIFs.

Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport recently announced changes to post-pandemic travel, including temperature checks for travelers and social distances markers, following the coronavirus lockdown which saw travel restrictions imposed worldwide.

Here’s what you need to know:

Listeria has been Found in Sandwiches on Air France Flights Departing Charles de Gaulle

Air France was forced to release an apology last year after sandwiches tainted with listeria were found to have been served on their flight departing Charles de Gaulle, according to Food Safety News.

Listeria was detected during routine quality check procedures in tuna sandwiches served aboard a flight in May 2019, according to Servair, “the supplier of the airline’s on-board catering service.” The affected sandwiches came from a self-service on-board buffet.

Air France said in a statement:

Air France reminds that food safety is a priority and is subject to strict and daily controls, certified by the ISO 22000 standard. As a precautionary measure and only if they develop a fever, whether isolated or accompanied by a headache, Air France recommends that any customers who were aboard the flights in question and who believe they ate that sandwich should inform their doctor of the situation. “In particular, pregnant women, older people and those suffering from an immunodeficiency should look out for those symptoms, which could indicate listeriosis, a disease with an incubation period of up to eight weeks.

Air France and Servair said they had not received any reports of illness following the listeria outbreak.

A Dead Child was Found in the Landing Gear of a Plane at Charles de Gaulle Airport

Body of a child was found in the landing gear wheel well after an Air France Boeing 777 after it landed at Charles de Gaulle Airport (Paris). Flight originated from Abidjan (Ivory Coast). pic.twitter.com/EfXlMmNdXM — AfricaAviationNews (@AfricaAirlines) January 8, 2020

In January 2020, the body of a child stowaway was found in the landing gear of a plane at the Charles de Gaulle airport.

The 10-year-old African child had “hidden in the undercarriage of the Air France Boeing 777” before the plane took off for a long-haul AF703 flight from Abidjan, The Telegraph reported.

The child was believed to have died of cold or asphyxiation.

The incident prompted Ivorian security to ask questions about “major failing[s] of security at Abidjan airport,” according to The Telegraph.

The French Airport was the Setting of Tom Hank’s ‘The Terminal’

#OnThisDay 1994: BBC News went to Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris to report on Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who had been living there for six years, after falling into a “bizarre, bureaucratic black hole”. pic.twitter.com/LNJgbmW35A — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) November 25, 2019

Mehran Karimi Nasseri has lived in Charles De Gaulle Airport for nearly two decades, Travel Daily News reported.

The Iranian refugee arrived in France in 1988 without papers or a passport. Christian Science Monitor confirmed he “was expelled from Iran in the 1970s” for participating in student protests while in England against the Shah of Iran.

The Christian Science Monitor reports that Nasseri won’t leave the first floor of terminal one of the airport for fears of being shot.

The 2004 film ‘The Terminal,’ where Tom Hanks plays a fictitious Balkan refugee stuck at an airport, is loosely based on Nasseri’s life. However, he says his own days are spent in a less glamorous fashion than the Hollywood movie – reading and writing in “silence,” or accepting food vouchers from strangers.

