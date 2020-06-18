Belle Delphine: YouTuber Who ‘Disappeared’ Announces She Is Back

On Wednesday, June 17, a popular internet personality who’s been out of the spotlight for almost a year has announced she’s back in a tweet and YouTube video. Belle Delphine, whose real name is Mary-Belle Kirschner, is a 20-year-old South African and English model and internet personality. She went viral in the summer of 2019 when she began selling bottles of her own bath water.

Delphine announced her return on Twitter, writing: “I’m…b..back ???” alongside a link to a YouTube video:

In the video, she raps: “You were thinking I died? B*tch surprise.” She then added her OnlyFans account in the YouTube description and included her new social media accounts at the end of the video.

Delphine Was a Huge Internet Presence in 2019 When She Went Viral for Selling Her Bath Water

Delphine was born in South Africa on October 23, 1999, and moved to the United Kingdom, where she grew up. She gained attention in 2018 and 2019 for posting videos and photos showing cosplay and modeling. Her content was described by Complex as “exceptionally weird stunts that seem to be satirizing the whole idea of sexiness.”

In 2019, she gained more attention after posting to Instagram that she would create an account on PornHub if she received 1 million likes, which she did. However, she ended up only posting some joke videos to her account, Mashable reported.

Shortly after creating the account, she announced she was selling her bath water for $30 per jar under the product name “GamerGirl Bath Water.” She shared the news on Instagram in a post that read, “I am now selling my BATH WATER for all you THIRSTY gamer boys,” according to a Mashable article at the time. Her bath water sold out, at which point she sold the entire tub of bath water for $10,000.

On July 19, the internet personality was banned from Instagram for breaching its community guidelines. Dextero reported that screenshots posted to Reddit at the time showed a user reporting Delphine’s account for “containing nudity and pornographic content.”

Delphine Only Posted to Social Media a Few Times Since the Summer of 2019

me on holiday before I got food poisoning, had to get an ambulance to a greek hospital and then fly back home a week early….. uwu pic.twitter.com/1IYGbx4gTE — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) August 5, 2019

Delphine only posted a few times since the summer. On August 5, 2019, she posted on Twitter that she got food poisoning on a trip to Greece and had to end her trip early after being hospitalized. Her next post came on October 7 when she said she was arrested. In a subsequent post, she said the arrest happened after her hamster got stolen by a girl who attended her party and Delphine spray painted her car in retaliation.

Then, on March 12, she posted on Instagram that her account was disabled but she had managed to recover it, although she only posted one photo since then, on April 3. Delphine has not yet publicly revealed why she took some time out of the spotlight.

At the end of the YouTube video announcing her return, Delphine promoted her new Instagram handle and TikTok account. However, the handle provided, @kittybelledelphine, is not available on Instagram. Her TikTok account is operational, with three videos posted to it.

