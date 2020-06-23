Bill Cosby’s Rape Charges Appeal Accepted by Supreme Court

Bill Cosby may have a chance of being released from prison. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has accepted the 82-year-old’s appeal of his 2018 rape conviction, USA Today reports.

In his appeal, which was almost 300 pages, his lawyer Brian W. Perry raised concerns about the conduct during his trial. The Supreme Court has agreed to review if it was appropriate to have five other accusers testifying about past sexual assault allegations against Mr. Cosby. In legal documents, Perry said that having other women testify “flips constitutional jurisprudence on its head.” The judge will also review if it was acceptable for a civil deposition where the The Cosby Show star admitted that he gave women quaaludes in the past to be submitted as evidence. Cosby was promised that he wouldn’t be prosecuted based on anything he said during the deposition, which led to him self-incriminating himself.

“As we have all stated, the false conviction of Bill Cosby is so much bigger than him — it’s about the destruction of ALL Black people and people of color in America,” his spokesperson Andrew Wyatt told USA TODAY. “We’re extremely thankful to our attorneys for their tenacious efforts in fighting for the vindication of Mr. Cosby.”

Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years in prison after being convicted of drugging and raping Andrea Constand in his Pennsylvania home in 2004. With this appeal, his conviction could be overturned. Wyatt said Cosby is “extremely thankful” for his chance to fight his case again.

The opposing side told USA Today that they are confident that Cosby will not be a free man.

“The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has narrowed the issues on appeal, limiting them to prior bad acts and the sovereign edict,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. “We look forward to briefing and arguing these issues and remain confident in the Trial Court and Superior Court’s previous decisions.”

Andrea Constand has Addressed Cosby’s Appeal

Constand, the woman Cosby was convicted of sexually assaulting, has released a statement addressing the news of his appeal. She pleaded that he not be released and said that she is confident that the Supreme Court will not allow his “wealth, fame and fortune to win an escape from his maleficent, malignant and downright criminal past.”

“I respectfully ask the Supreme Court of PA to consider the enormous prospect of putting my perpetrator back into the community after being labelled a convicted sexually violent predator who has shown no remorse for his actions,” she said. “While everyone deserves for their cries and appeals to be heard, even convicted criminals, if anyone’s cries matter most right now, it’s the women who have lifted their voices and selflessly put themselves in harm’s way, such as the prior bad act witnesses in my case. They are the true heroes.”