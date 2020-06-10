‘You’re Now Leaving the USA’: Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone Declared in Seattle

Protesters in Seattle, Washington declared a region that includes the East Precinct as the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” after the Seattle Police Department and the National Guard pulled out of the region. The Precinct building appears empty, Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reported, and now the six-block region has been declared “autonomous” with signs on barricades the read: “You are now leaving the USA.” Protesters have vowed to keep the region peaceful. They’ve already set up a smoking section and held a movie night. Read on to see photos, maps of the region, and learn more about the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ for short.)

A Sign on One of the Blockades Says: ‘You’re Now Leaving the USA’

Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle. 6 blocks retaken back for the people. “You are now leaving the USA” when you enter. Long live the fucking revolution. ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/xgFVjA33mx — Armani (@historyofarmani) June 9, 2020

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone isn’t a legal region, but it’s the informal name of a roughly six-block area in Seattle that protesters were able to take over after police left the region. It includes the East Precinct. A sign on one of the blockades as you enter the area reads: “You are now leaving the USA.” Another sign reads, “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.” You can see the signs on one of the blockades above and below.

Good morning to the Seattle Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone! 🌞☕️✊ pic.twitter.com/6UTD8FSv1y — ❤️Black Rose/Rosa Negra🖤 (@BRRN_Fed) June 9, 2020

The Zone was created after police gave up their blockade of the East Precinct, Capitol Hill Seattle reported. People were told as the police were leaving that they were free to stay in the area and protest. Law enforcement’s pullback was a surprise to many. Musicians, activists, poets, and many others are now gathered in the region.

On Twitter, CodePink wrote: “Without the police, the zone has turned into a peaceful George Floyd memorial filled with art, positivity, & love.”

This was Seattle last night, after Seattle PD abandoned what's being called the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone." Without police, the zone has turned into a peaceful George Floyd memorial filled with art, positivity & love. Let this be a reminder– police are the real instigators. https://t.co/RXGzvG2TH1 — CODEPINK (@codepink) June 9, 2020

The first movie night has already been held in the Zone. They played 13th.

First movie night in the #CHAZ. The documentary "13th" being played right now right outside the boarded up police precinct. #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/L05OPvQL8n — Casey Martin (@caseyworks) June 10, 2020

Here are more photos:

Hello from the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” the former site of protests and police-deployed tear gas. The Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct is boarded up and there were no uniformed officers in sight. (FTR: It’ not really a “lawless place.” There’s a hotdog stand) pic.twitter.com/8rWhzL8BGs — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) June 9, 2020

In a tweet, Mayor Jenny Durkan said there are about 500 residential homes in the region.

Some of the current neighbors and former neighbors have tweeted that they are excited about the Zone.

Holy shit my neighborhood is now the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone this is absolutely amazing. The autonomous zone must hold! — Cherry Blossom (@DameKraft) June 9, 2020

There is a 6 block area in my neighborhood that is seceding from the US, are words I never thought I would type here. https://t.co/NufIaQBKsi via @CHSfeed — Rob Mauceri (@rmauceri) June 9, 2020

My biggest concern about the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone is that I wish I still lived there. My old neighborhood, doing me proud *tear* — Razorblade Snowflake (Keffy R.M. Kehrli) (@Keffy) June 10, 2020

Here Are Maps of the ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’

This first map below appears on the new Wikipedia entry for the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (also known as “CHAZ” according to Wikipedia.) You can see the full map here. The map is listed with a CC BY-SA 4.0 Creative Commons license and, according to Wikipedia, was created by Mjychabaud22.

The area comprises about six blocks in Seattle, Washington. The Zone’s unofficial emblem is a pink umbrella.

Another map was shared by Chloe (@basicflowrrr), but it’s not clear who made the original version. This map was created on June 8 and was made before the area was called the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.” It notes events that were happening at the time and some parts may not be currently accurate.

This tweet shows another map:

And now a map exists on OpenStreetMap here. Another map of the Zone is below:

If you like the mapping status of the toppled/dumped statue in Bristol, you're gonna like this:

"Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, an autonomous area in central #Seattle as of June 9th. Notable due to historical significance."

(OpenStreetMap contributors – CC BY-SA 2.0) pic.twitter.com/KjoC55rvoz — Seb (@grnr_s) June 9, 2020

Another map from the Wikipedia entry, created by ThatGamingSheep, is below.

You can see an archive from a parody Craigslist post offering to sell the East Precinct here.

Police Left the Region to ‘De-Escalate Interactions,’ the Mayor Said

Capitol Hill Seattle reported that an announcement was sent to staff about closing the building which read, in part: “The decision has been made to allow demonstrators to march past the East Precinct later today. Additional measures are currently underway to enhance our ongoing efforts to insure the security of our East Precinct and provide for the safety of all our officers… The East Precinct will remain staffed.”

On one corner: a hot dog stand. Facing it: a "No Cop Co-op." Music behind me, chants in front. This is the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/F5yillqymV — Casey Martin (@caseyworks) June 10, 2020

Mayor Jenny Durkan addressed the decision in a tweet: “In an effort to proactively de-escalate interactions between protestors and law enforcement outside the East Precinct, Chief Best and @SeattlePD officers have removed barricades surrounding the East Precinct while safely securing the facility.”

In an effort to proactively de-escalate interactions between protestors and law enforcement outside the East Precinct, Chief Best and @SeattlePD officers have removed barricades surrounding the East Precinct while safely securing the facility. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 9, 2020

She went on to say that the Seattle Fire Department had vehicles nearby to help with any fires or medical needs.

As the Chief takes this operational step, we will continue to remain focused on what we can and must do to address the systemic inequities that continue to disproportionately impact our Black residents. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 9, 2020

She concluded, writing: “Keeping demonstrations peaceful must be a joint effort between our community members and law enforcement. I am hopeful that tonight, with these operational changes, our city can peacefully move forward together.”

Police Chief Carmen Best told KUOW in a press briefing on Monday: “We’re not going to evacuate or abandon the East Precinct. We will be hardening the East Precinct facility by boarding up the exterior windows, and applying fire retardant to the building exterior and installing fencing… This is an exercise in trust and de-escalation.”

Durkan’s tweets were written around 1 a.m. on June 9. Soon, the removal of police barricades followed and protesters reworked the barricades left behind to block traffic from the region. They added “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” signs to some of the barricades.

Protesters Have Vowed To Stay Peaceful in Their Autonomous Zone & Make It a Place of Positivity

A section in the Zone has already been designated the “Smoking Section”, with the words “Please Consider Ur Neighbors’ Health” written on the sign.

So lovely out here in CHAZ, some indigenous people were just drumming and singing, everyone had their dogs out with them, since no cops = peaceful and safe. pic.twitter.com/WBEscHuztv — conjurechaos (@conjureblue) June 10, 2020

During a speech to a crowd of protesters in the region, KUOW reported that one person involved with the Zone said:

They’ve given us the precinct, and we’ve got to be smart, and we have to work together. And we have to remain peaceful, and we have to remain strong. This is the message that we are trying to deliver… That if they give us the precinct, we’re not going to try to destroy it. We’re not going to do what they want us to do. We’re going to take care of it, because this is our street.”

Absolutely agree. Right now at CHAZ there is food, security, bathrooms, art, love, public discourse, action, education, film viewing, and much needed community building. Here’s #CHAZ on 6.9.2020 watching @ava’s documentary 13th, featuring Angela Davis. The crowd is here to stay. pic.twitter.com/krWLiGDwkF — oliver🌹 (@olivertreanorm) June 10, 2020

One person on Twitter said that CHAZ has food, security, bathrooms, “art, love, public discourse, action, education, film viewing, and much needed community building.”

