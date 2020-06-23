Charles Booker’s Wife, Tanesha Booker: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Charles Booker is the progressive candidate facing off in the Democratic Kentucky primary against Amy McGrath. If he wins, he will face Mitch McConnell in the general election. Booker has been endorsed by Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and many others. His wife, Tanesha Booker, has been supporting him every step of the way. In fact, it was a video she made in 2014 that helped propel him into politics. Here’s what you need to know about Tanesha Booker.

1. Charles & Tanesha Booker Celebrated Their 10th Anniversary This Month

Charles and Tanesha Booker just celebrated their 10th anniversary earlier this month. Charles posted about it on Facebook, writing: “10 years ago, Tanesha agreed to let me bug her the rest of our lives. I still don’t deserve her. Raising a glass to love on our anniversary.”

Here’s a photo he shared of their engagement:

On Twitter, he said that the ring he proposed with was his grandfather’s wedding ring for his grandmother, and his Uncle Will (who performed their wedding ceremony) was the first person to tell him to propose to Tanesha.

Charles often posts proudly about his wife on social media. For the post below, he wrote: “Fierce. Just call me, Tanesha Booker’s husband.”

Fierce. Just call me, Tanesha Booker’s husband. 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/X7wk18KPN1 — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) September 8, 2019

2. She Volunteers with Her Church & Many Other Activities

On this day a few years ago 😉, a person was born who would change my life forever. She became my friend, the mother of my children, my inspiration, my biggest critic, and my wife. Tanesha, I am fortunate beyond words to call you my partner. Happy Birthday to a real one! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AklkLUtYI0 — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) December 22, 2019

Tanesha Booker is a Claims Analyst with Evolent Healthcare, EdTrust shared. She’s also an active volunteer in faith-based service. She’s served as the Vacation Bible School director for her church, Bates Memorial Baptist.

Tanesha led her daughter’s Girl Scout troop and is a member of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. As if all this doesn’t keep her busy enough, she also likes to try new recipes in her spare time and she’s a team member of The Education Trust.

3. Charles & Tanesha Booker Have Two Daughters

Charles and Tanesha Booker have two daughters they’re raising in Russell, Kentucky, according to his bio. Their daughters are Kaylin and Prestyn.

His bio notes that since they’re still paying off their own student loan debt, they’re already worrying about how they will pay for their daughters’ education.

@Booker4KY and his wife Tanesha are raising two girls in Kentucky– but they worry every day about how they will pay for their daughters’ education while still paying off their own student loan debt. Donate & read more here at https://t.co/PrVb5y0DCa#BookerBeatsMitch pic.twitter.com/jUl4PyJbkG — The Truth Is Out There (@drmom247) June 8, 2020

Tanesha’s been very involved in her daughters’ lives, including serving as a parent representative at her daughter’s elementary school. She’s now a member of the PTA.

Our job as parents is to prepare the launchpad that will allow our children to fly to heights unknown. Honored to join the @prichardcom and other partners for a parent leadership workshop at @LouisvilleUL. So proud of my wife Tanesha for organizing this event. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4bnnKdfFyW — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) September 21, 2019

Charles Booker wrote on Twitter that they had agreed to give Kaylin a phone for Christmas if she got good grades, but he was worried he might one day get a call from her during a school shooting.

Here’s a photo he shared on Facebook with his wife, daughters, and his mom.

4. She Was in a 2014 Political Ad Where She Spoke Out Against Mitch McConnell & Charles Booker Lost His Job as a Result

An important #throwback for my family. In 2014, My wife Tanesha courageously used her voice, and spoke up for our community and our Commonwealth. She spoke truth about Mitch McConnell. I lost my job as a result. That moment changed our lives. We still got fight some fight left. pic.twitter.com/EfeL5bgzJm — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) June 20, 2019

In 2014, Tanesha Booker was interviewed for a political ad for Alison Grimes, which you can watch above. The ad was called: “Our Strength Is Our People: Tanesha’s Story.”

In the interview, she said she was nervous about Mitch McConnell staying in office.

“I don’t want things to stay the way they are,” she said. “…In 31 years, Mitch McConnell has not done anything for my community. He has not created any jobs, he hasn’t cared about our community at all.”

She said that when McConnell says he doesn’t want to raise the minimum wage, it’s because he’s a millionaire.

Charles Booker, who worked for the Legislative Research Commission at the time, lost his job after the video came out, Washington Times reported. The LRC had a policy that employees shouldn’t take part in political activities, but the LRC director wouldn’t officially confirm why he was let go. At the time, Charles had worked there for just a little over a year as an analyst and made $51,000 a year.

Booker told The Messenger that he was let go for violating the policy about not engaging in political activity.

Charles Booker said on Twitter: “She spoke truth about Mitch McConnell. I lost my job as a result. That moment changed our lives. We still got fight some fight left.”

Proud to endorse my friend @Booker4KY for U.S. Senate in the Kentucky Democratic Primary! Together, let’s elect a new generation of leadership in KY! #Booker4KY https://t.co/mv7TymBLIe pic.twitter.com/PsD43HrcEt — Alison Lundergan Grimes (@AlisonForKY) June 16, 2020

Grimes has endorsed Charles Booker for the current primary.

5. Charles Booker Talked About How He Was So Proud of Tanesha, He Cried

A few years back, in the middle of one of the biggest races in the country, I sat back and admired my wife. She was so nervous to speak on stage, but she knew she was speaking for our daughter, and so many families in west Louisville that feel unheard. Let me share real quick… pic.twitter.com/2f2xHYDP4g — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) July 27, 2018

In a series of tweets in July 2018, Charles Booker spoke about how he was so proud of his wife, he cried.

Here’s the full text of what he wrote: