WATCH: Dr. Fauci Says, ‘You’re Part of the Problem, Or Part of the Solution’

Vice President Mike Pence, along with Coronavirus Task Force leaders, Dr. Deobrah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci gave a press conference on the nation’s fight against COVID-19 for the first time in nearly two months on June 26. During the presser, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gave a sobering update on America’s current status.

Fauci didn’t mention any specific failed measures responsible for the recent spike in infected patients but reiterated the “We’re all in this together” campaign for continuing to fight the spread of COVID-19.

He said, “We’re not going to say blame, but I’d like to get a message to the country in general: When you have an outbreak of infectious disease, it’s a dynamic process that is global… We can’t get away from that. You have a societal responsibility. If we want to end this outbreak, we have got to realize we are part of the process.”

“We are either be part of the solution or part of the problem,” Fauci continued. “When you have an outbreak of infectious disease, it’s a dynamic process that is global. We are interconnected.”

Fauci admitted that coronavirus continues to be an anomaly of infectious diseases, even for him. “What we’re missing in this is something that we’ve never faced before,” Fauci said. “That a risk for you is not just isolated to you. Because if you get infected, you are part, innocently or inadvertently, of propagating the dynamic process of a pandemic.”

Fauci Said That Some Areas Have ‘Opened Too Early’

While Fauci didn’t call out states by name, such as Texas, Arizona, and Florida, who’ve all seen massive spikes in positive COVID-19 cases, as well as an uptick in hospitalizations due to complications from coronavirus, he reiterated the need to stick to the reopening guidelines.

“We can see that some areas have done well,” Fauci said. “The areas that followed the guidelines. But some have opened too early. We have a heterogeneous epidemic.

This virus has more manifestations and differential severity than any I’ve seen.”

“The majority of those getting infected now are young people,” Fauci continued. “Many are out enjoying themselves, understandably. But realize when you do that, you are part of a process: if you get infected, you will infect someone else.”

Fauci encouraged citizens not to get lazy following the COVID-19 guidelines and pressed upon the importance of social distancing. “Ultimately, you will infect someone who’s vulnerable,” if you don’t. “That may be somebody’s grandmother, grandfather, an uncle who’s on chemotherapy, an aunt who’s on radiation or chemotherapy, or a child who has leukemia.”

Fauci Entered ‘Modified Quarantine’ in Early May & Continues to Wear a Mask in Public

On May 9, Fauci, 79, took his own precautionary advice and entered what he refers to as “modified quarantine.” Fauci will work from home and continue to work and do interviews via video conference calls for the next 14 days. He will also wear a mask while outside his home and be able to go to the National Institutes of Health if he’s the only one in the office.

Like most White House staffers who are regularly near President Donald Trump, Fauci will be tested for coronavirus every day from here on out. Fauci noted that he had tested negative the day before entering “modified quarantine,” and said that he if was needed to go to the White House, he would take every appropriate precaution.

During the press conference on June 26, Fauci, as well as Birx, wore a mask until it was their turn to speak at the podium. Pence didn’t wear a mask at any point during the presser.

