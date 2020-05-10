Dr. Fauci Enters ‘Modified Quarantine’ After Coronavirus Contact In White House

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and leader of The White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, will begin a “modified quarantine” after being near a White House staffer who tested positive COVID-19, according to CNN.

Fauci, 79, who’s become America’s favorite doctor amid the global pandemic as the comforting voice of reason during these uncertain times, has assured CNN’s Jake Tapper that he only had “low risk” contact, which means he was not in direct contact with the infected staffer.

Beloved for always making factual and science-based statements while informing the public about coronavirus. Fauci is taking his own advice in the meantime, and entering what he refers to as “modified quarantine.” Fauci will work from home and continue to do interviews via video conference calls for the next 14 days. He will also continuously wear a mask when outside his home and be able to go to the National Institute of Health if he’s the only one in the office.

Like most White House staffers that are continuously near President Trump, he will be tested for coronavirus every day from here on out. Yesterday, Fauci noted that he tested negative. If required to head to The White House, Fauci said he will go while taking every precaution.

It was not revealed which White House staffer who tested positive for COVID-19 was near Fauci. In the past week, Trump’s personal valet driver, Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant, and Mike Pence’s secretary, Katie Waldman, have all tested positive for coronavirus.

Listening to this press conference, I feel the way Dr. Fauci looks. pic.twitter.com/Swh8mcumld — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) March 20, 2020

During the White House press briefing on March 20, Donald Trump answered a reporter’s question by saying, “You know what I’d like to do? I’d like him to go back to the State Department, or as they call it, the Deep State department if you don’t mind, I’d like him to go back and do his job.” On Twitter, users online were quick to point out that Fauci had a visible reaction to the president’s comment. Standing directly behind the President, Fauci had a genuine face-to-palm moment.

New York Times TV critic James Poniewozik joked, “When the [moment] is enough to make even Dr. Fauci touch his face.”

President @realDonaldTrump EXPOSES the antics of CNN’s Jim Acosta ⬇️ “That’s the first question that you and a couple of others in the Fake News Establishment ask: ‘Where is Dr. Fauci?’” “We’re doing great together!”

pic.twitter.com/5jK0WxDUMZ — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) April 3, 2020

While Donald Trump’s daily Coronavirus Task Force briefings at The White House have scaled back ever since he suggested injecting sunlight and disinfectant inside people’s bodies could possibly be a cure for COVID-19, viewers loved to watch the pressers in case Dr. Fauci took the podium to speak.

During the White House press briefing on April 3, Trump ripped into CNN reporter Jim Acosta for asking, “Where is Dr. Fauci?”

Trump’s response to Acosta asking, “Where is Dr. Fauci,” was not answered in what could be described as a kind answer. “Every time you ask that question, you say ‘Is there a problem.’ There’s no problem whatsoever. Sometimes I ask him to come because that’s the first question you and a couple of others from the fake news establishment ask. We’re doing great together.”

