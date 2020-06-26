Michael Collins Named as Bunn-O-Matic Shooter in Springfield, Illinois

Michael L. Collins was identified by Springfield police as the active shooter who opened fire at the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield, Illinois, killing two co-workers and critically wounding a third.

He was an active employee at the warehouse, police said, and he was later found deceased in his vehicle.

Authorities gave out Collins’s name over the scanner early on, before confirming it publicly in a later press conference. For a time, they were actively seeking him, revealing that he was driving a black or dark blue 2013 GMC pickup. “Investigation – homicide,” a dispatcher said in the scanner audio, describing the suspect as “armed with handgun.” Authorities then reported finding the suspect vehicle stopped on a highway with the driver “slumped over the wheel.”

The police chief later named the suspect as Michael L. Collins, 48, of Springfield, Illinois.

Police Say Collins Shot & Killed Two Men in the Rampage

In a press conference, the Springfield police chief said, “today is a somber day.”

Police received a call of multiple shots fired. A person had been shot, police were told. Police arrived in one minute. Upon arrival, officers located two victims inside the buildings and one in the parking lot. The suspect had fled the scene. Authorities identified a possible suspect, the chief said.

Police secured the scene. At 1:49 p.m., the suspect was located inside his vehicle deceased, according to the chief.

The Suspect & Victims Were All Employees

All of the victims are employees, including the suspect. The two deceased victims are white males in their 20s and 60s, and a white female in her 50s is in critical condition at the hospital, police said, adding that they believe the suspect knew the victims.

Authorities have not released a motive.

“SPD is on the scene of a reported shooting at Bunn-O-Matic, 1400 Stevenson Drive. The scene is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. A media staging area has been set up at the SE corner of 11th/Stevenson. Details are still incoming at this time. Please avoid this area and take alternative routes,” Springfield Police wrote in an earlier statement.

“I know him from years ago, he’s worked there forever,” a man wrote on Facebook.

According to WAND-TV, the Bunn-O-Matic is a warehouse in Springfield.

Police Described the Scene as ‘Complete Chaos’

The live scanner traffic feed for Sangamon County Law Enforcement indicated that authorities were trying to get a person from HR to look at still images on a camera. They were also talking about breaching and clearing buildings.

“It’s complete chaos down here,” an officer said on the scanner. About 85-90 employees were sheltered at one location.

The warehouse is located at 1400 Adlai Stevenson Dr., and local streets were shut down.

A woman wrote on Facebook, “Active shooter on the loose from Bunn. Police just made me get in the house and lock my doors.” Another woman wrote on Facebook that all the buildings were locked down and “multiple people shot.”

The Company Has Existed Since 1957

The Bunn-O-Matic company sells beverage equipment.

“Since 1957, Bunn-O-Matic Corporation (BUNN®) has been at the forefront of dispensed beverage equipment manufacturers. Founded upon five generations of family entrepreneurship, BUNN has become a global partner you can count on for reliable beverage equipment and outstanding post-purchase support wherever customers are served. The BUNN core values of honesty, integrity, and courtesy have created a global network of loyal commercial and home customers who are served by the company’s brand promise, A Partner You Can Count On,” the company’s about me page says.

