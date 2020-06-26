Springfield, Illinois, Active Shooter Report at Bunn-O-Matic Factory

There are reports of an active shooter at the Bunn-O-Matic factory in Springfield, Illinois, according to police scanner traffic and statements.

Authorities gave out a suspect name over the scanner and said they were actively seeking that person, who was driving a black or dark blue 2013 GMC pickup. Heavy is not printing that name until authorities release it publicly. “Investigation – homicide,” a dispatcher said in the scanner audio, describing the suspect. The suspect was also described as “armed with handgun.”

“SPD is on the scene of a reported shooting at Bunn-O-Matic, 1400 Stevenson Drive. The scene is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. A media staging area has been set up at the SE corner of 11th/Stevenson. Details are still incoming at this time. Please avoid this area and take alternative routes,” Springfield police wrote in a statement.

“#BREAKING Authorities confirmed there’s been a shooting at Bunn-O-Matic in Springfield. No word if anyone was hurt,” journalist Caryn Eisert, of WAND-TV, reported on Twitter.

According to WAND-TV, the Bunn-O-Matic is a warehouse in Springfield. The station reported that the Sangamon County Sheriff has confirmed officers were called there for a shooting around 11 a.m. on June 26, but it’s not yet clear whether anyone was injured, was killed, or the number of victims. The motive is not yet clear.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Described the Scene as ‘Complete Chaos’

You can listen to live scanner traffic here. It’s the feed for Sangamon County Law Enforcement. Authorities were trying to get a person from HR to look at still images on a camera. They were also talking about breaching and clearing buildings.

“It’s complete chaos down here,” an officer said on the scanner. About 85-90 employees were sheltered at one location. Police were also interviewing both critical and non-critical witnesses, and they said that the FBI was involved.

The warehouse is located at 1400 Adlai Stevenson Drive, and local streets have been shut down.

“My husband works there and he is okay. Said at least two people were shot. Prayers for all involved,” a woman wrote on Facebook.

Another woman wrote on Facebook, “Active shooter on the loose from Bunn. Police just made me get in the house and lock my doors.” Another woman wrote on Facebook that all the buildings were locked down, and “multiple people shot in the parking lot and the shooter ran inside the building,” but this report was not yet confirmed by authorities. NBC Chicago reported that police had confirmed at least one person was shot.

The Company Has Existed Since 1957

BREAKING: Shooting at Bunn-O-Matic in Springfield, Illinois https://t.co/HuZOmJHGCI — Springfield Leaks (@SpringfieldLeak) June 26, 2020

The Bunn-O-Matic company sells beverage equipment.

“Since 1957, Bunn-O-Matic Corporation (BUNN®) has been at the forefront of dispensed beverage equipment manufacturers. Founded upon five generations of family entrepreneurship, BUNN has become a global partner you can count on for reliable beverage equipment and outstanding post-purchase support wherever customers are served. The BUNN core values of honesty, integrity, and courtesy have created a global network of loyal commercial and home customers who are served by the company’s brand promise, A Partner You Can Count On,” the company’s about me page says.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the Springfield shooting.

