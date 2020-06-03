WATCH: Five Hospitalized in Shooting at North Beach, Racine

Five people have been hospitalized following a shooting at North Beach in Racine, near Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Video has emerged on Facebook of the shooting, which occurred last night.

Viewer discretion is advised.

A woman can be heard in the video saying “This baby is shot, y’all. Whose kid is this? Whose baby is this? He got on glasses. He is shot, y’all. He is hit.

“There’s another baby hit, y’all.

“It’s two … three kids hit … under 12.”

A further video has emerged on social media which appears to show the moment of the shooting. Nearby shots and a woman’s screams can be heard as she runs away from the scene. The post’s caption reads: “My son and his girlfriend are safe and home at my house. They saw the shooting at North Beach in Racine. This video is from his girlfriend’s phone. I’m speechless.”

Racine Police released a statement today claiming an event occurred at 7.20 p.m. last night, according to NBC affiliate TMJ4 reporter Ben Jordan:

Racine police say 5 shooting victims from North Beach were taken to the hospital. More info below in release. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/2X1q6dQ1x0 — Ben Jordan (@BenJordan3) June 3, 2020

The statement confirmed five victims were transported to a hospital. It said the condition and the identities of the victims is unknown at this time. An active investigation into the incident is taking place.

Reporting live from the scene, Jordan said the police had set up a command post. A senior police advisor said they were investigating, and the entire area, including all entrances to the beach, had been taped off for the investigation, with armed officers guarding the perimeter. Witness Tanya Calderon heard gunfire targeting multiple victims.

“I was down here with my family. There was a whole bunch of young kids, someone instigated something. This fool pulls out his gun and just starts spraying the whole crowd … a little girl that was walking with me, 17, got shot in her arm. A boy got shot in his arm. I couldn’t do nothing but fall down and put pressure on him, while my kids were out there,” Calderon told TMJ News.

Local media reported that the shooting occurred “in a parking lot near the Kids Cove playground and North Beach Oasis on the south end of North Beach along Lake Michigan.”

A Fox News report from Bill Miston said there were no indications the shooting had anything to do with “peaceful” George Floyd protests taking place at the nearby Racine County Courthouse:

Racine Police investigating a shooting at North Beach Park (no indication that this has anything to do, at all, with the peaceful protests downtown today). From my timeline of events, shooting happened sometime around 7:30 this evening. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/KineQoXCj8 — Bill Miston (@billmiston) June 3, 2020

Miston described an argument breaking out “between some people and a person pulled out a gun and began spraying the area with bullets.” He said the witness “saw at least two people shot, wounded in an arm and a leg.”

A witness, who was at the park with her daughter, says there was some type of argument between some people and a person pulled out a gun and began spraying the area with bullets, and saw at least two people shot, wounded in an arm and a leg). — Bill Miston (@billmiston) June 3, 2020

Fox 6 also reported that a journalist was covering the protests when he heard shots and saw police and fire units rush to the scene. A round of 20-30 bullets was fired, local news outlets said.

WISN12 News reported a large police presence in the area, with “some officers … holding long guns behind the police tape with a large crowd watching on the other side.”

Multiple people reportedly shot at North Beach in Racine. Large police presence here. Some officers are holding long guns behind the police tape with a large crowd watching on the other side. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/BKWqItVXNu — Caroline Reinwald (@WISN_Caroline) June 3, 2020

Reports emerged on Twitter in regards to the age of the victims, but these are yet to be verified by officials:

5 people(kids) were shot here at the beach 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Melissa (@MelissaMary03) June 3, 2020

More information will be posted as this story develops.