China Is Plotting an EMP Attack on the US, Expert Peter Pry Claims in Op-Ed

On June 18, EMP expert Peter Pry posted an op-ed in The Hill stating that China might be planning an EMP attack on the U.S. Pry states that the COVID-19 pandemic outlined significant weaknesses in “U.S. planning and preparation for civil defense protection and recovery.” He argues that despite the U.S. spending decades and billions on preparing for biological warfare, they “have not even been able to competently cope” with the coronavirus outbreak.

In his article, Pry also points to the ongoing “cold civil war” in the U.S. with anarchists and criminals “infiltrating recent protests.” He then states that for the last quarter-century, China has been planning an EMP attack on the U.S. in a “Pearl Harbor” type of cyber attack. So what is EMP and what would an EMP attack look like?

Here’s what you need to know about Pry’s article and EMP attacks:

EMP Stands for Electromagnetic Pulse & Can Be Used as a Weapon

EMPs are electromagnetic pulses — pulses of energy — that can travel through the sky at high speeds. There are three main ways that EMP can be emitted, Forbes outlined in 2019: through the blast of a nuclear weapon, natural phenomenon like a solar flare or through a manmade portable weapon like a high power microwave weapon (HPMW).

A powerful EMP can affect the Earth’s magnetic field and damage electronic and electrical equipment, including computers, cell phones and transmission lines. Worse, it can impact critical communications infrastructure, and due to the way the U.S. electric grid is designed, small-scale attacks can lead to cascading failures across the whole country, affecting everything from food, water and public health to dams and nuclear reactors.

According to an internal memo by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission quoted by the EMP task force:

Destroy nine interconnection (transformer) substations and a transformer manufacturer and the entire United States grid would be down for at least 18 months, probably longer.

The EMP Task Force on Homeland and National Security is a non-governmental organization whose goals are to “educate the American people” about EMP threats and “advocate for policy changes” to boost the country’s preparedness. It’s made up of “citizens, engineers, field experts, and others” with Dr. Peter Vincent Pry as the executive director.

Pry States That Despite Last Year’s Executive Order Designed to Boost the Electric Grid & Other Critical Infrastructures, No Steps Have Been Taken

In Pry’s op-ed, he explains that he warned the U.S. government back in 2005 about the risk of an EMP attack. He shares an excerpt of China’s military strategy that points to the U.S. vulnerability: “It could be regarded as the ‘Pearl Harbor incident’ of the 21st century if a surprise attack is conducted against the enemy’s crucial information systems … by such means as electronic warfare, electromagnetic pulse weapons, telecommunications interference and suppression, computer viruses, and if the enemy is deprived of the information it needs as a result.” The excerpt continues:

Even a super military power like the United States, which possesses nuclear missiles and powerful armed forces, cannot guarantee its immunity. … In their own words, a highly computerized open society like the United States is extremely vulnerable to electronic attacks from all sides. This is because the U.S. economy, from banks to telephone systems and from power plants to iron and steel works, relies entirely on computer networks.

Pry points out that President Donald Trump signed an executive order on March 26, 2019, the “Executive Order on Coordinating National Resilience to Electromagnetic Pulses.” Despite that order, Pry says that the federal government, specifically the Department of Energy and the Department of Homeland Security, has taken no steps to “protect the national grid or other critical infrastructures.”

The EMP Task Force Recently Released a Full Report on the EMP Threat From China

The EMP task force states on its website that it is “concerned about the vulnerability of our electrical grid and other critical infrastructures and the danger that it poses to our children and families.” It says that the U.S. power grid crashing is a “very real” threat, and according to their experts, 70-90% of Americans would die in the first year after the power grid is destroyed.

A full report issued by the task force on June 10 says that “China has long known about nuclear high-altitude electromagnetic pulse (HEMP) and invested in protecting military forces and critical infrastructures from HEMP and other nuclear weapon effects during the Cold War, and continuing today.” A HEMP is a high-altitude electromagnetic pulse created by a nuclear explosion in space.

In fact, Pry says that China has HEMP simulators and offensive and defensive programs that are much more “robust” than the U.S. The Chinese military doctrine views HEMP attacks as a type of cyber attack and the “most likely kind of future warfare.”

Pry Is an EMP Expert Who Has a Long Background in National Security Issues

Dr. Peter Vincent Pry: EMPs, Not Climate Change, Greatest Existential Threat to SocietyApr 29 – “An electromagnetic pulse (EMP) is perhaps the greatest existential threat to North America and modern electronic civilization everywhere,” says Dr. Peter Vincent Pry, Executive Director of the Congressional EMP Commission and… http://www.financialsense.com/subscribe 2016-04-29T03:33:50Z

According to his bio on the EMP task force website, Pry began his career in national security in the 1980s when he served as an analyst at the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency focusing on Soviet compliance with treaties. From 1985 to 1995, he worked as an intelligence officer in the CIA and was tasked with “analyzing Soviet and Russian nuclear strategy, operational plans, military doctrine, threat perceptions” and more.

He established the Congressional EMP Commission and helped it develop plans to protect the U.S. from EMP attacks in collaboration with “senior scientists who first discovered the nuclear EMP phenomenon.” He wrote many books and articles on national security and serves as the director of the United States Nuclear Strategy Forum.

READ NEXT: When Is the Second Wave of Coronavirus? Will It Happen?