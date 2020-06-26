WATCH: Miami Officer Kneels Into Pregnant Black Woman’s Neck & Tasers Her

Another video has surfaced of a police officer using excessive force on a black person during an arrest. A video has been released of now-former Miami Gardens police officer Jordy Yanes Martel using excessive force during an encounter with Safiya Satchell outside of the Tootsies Cabaret in January. In the video, she is being dragged out of her car and Martel kneels into her neck and tasers her in her stomach.

According to the Miami Herald, Martel has been arrested and charged with battery and official misconduct for filing two reports with false statements about what happened between him and Satchell that January night.

“Today, former Miami Gardens police officer Jordy Yanes Martel is being charged with two counts of official misconduct, third degree felonies, and four counts of battery which are first degree misdemeanors,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said to First Coast News.

Martel, 30, was fired from the police department last week due to an excessive use of force complaint from March according to Forbes.

“If you’re an officer that has broken policy or acted under color of law with a belief that Black lives don’t matter, you ought to be looking over your shoulder because the chickens have finally come home to roost,” Satchell’s lawyer Jonathan Jordan said during a news conference reported the Herald. “My client deserves to witness justice be served in this prosecution against this former officer where so many others in her position have not been as fortunate.”

Satchell Was Pregnant During the Incident With Martel

Satchell, 33, isn’t noticeably pregnant in the video, which was recorded by her friend who was in the passenger seat Raheam Staats-Fleming, because she was only a few weeks along at the time. After Martel dragged her to the ground and knelt into her neck, he also tasered her in her stomach but it did not cause her to lose her baby Forbes reported.

“As a result of Martel’s actions, Ms. Satchel suffered abrasions to her stomach from the tasers, bruises and abrasions on her arms and bruises on her legs,” Fernández Rundle said on June 25. “By filing these criminal charges today against former Miami Gardens officer Jordy Yanes Martel, we are saying that these actions are just plain wrong.”

The Video of Satchell Proved Martel Falsified her Arrest Report

While Satchell was at Tootsies on January 14, she had an argument with the manager, Salem Kamareddine, because he refused to refund her for the food that she was dissatisfied with. Kamareddine approached Martel, who was working as security while off-duty, and asked that she be given a trespassing warning to prevent her from returning to the club.

Satchell was in her Mercedes-Benz SUV preparing to leave when a security guard stood in front of her vehicle to prevent her from driving away. Martel then approached Satchell asked for her ID and then told her to come with him to his patrol car so he could issue her the warning. She asked if she could drive to his patrol car because she wasn’t wearing shoes and he said no. They then began to go back and forth and Martel reached into her window to open her car door. Satchell tried to stop him, but in his documentation he said she became way more aggressive.

In a police report obtained by Local 10, Martel wrote that Satchell “purposely and maliciously…struck me on the right part of my lower lip with a closed fist ..(she) continued to fight officers by kicking and punching.” Martel also wrote in his arrest report that Satchell closed the window on his hand and that once she was out of the SUV she punched him the lip. The video that Staats-Fleming submitted to police disputed the entire arrest report and led to Satchell’s charges being dismissed.

Martel had been an officer with the department since October 2018 according to Local 10.

READ NEXT: Megan Thee Stallion’s Remake of Eazy-E Song Triggers Clash Between Daughters