Megan Thee Stallion’s Remake of Eazy-E Song Triggers Clash Between Daughters

On Megan thee Stallion’s new track “Girlz in the Hood,” she paid homage to the late rapper Eazy-E by sampling his 1987 track “Boyz-n-the-Hood.” She had no clue that paying tribute to a west coast legend would trigger conflict between two of his daughters.

After she released the track on June 25, his daughter Henree Wright, who raps under the moniker ReeMarkable, wasn’t too pleased. She made it clear that she has no issue with the Houston femcee remaking the record, but her problem was that she has difficulty getting clearances for any of her father’s music that she wants to sample for her own music.

“I’m straight bothered and I don’t really get bothered,” she said in an Instagram video. “But I’m not bothered by these dope-ass artists that’s making these dope-ass pieces of merch or these dope-ass musicians that’s are making these dope ass songs. As long as y’all are paying homage to my father, I f–k with that 100 percent, right? What I’m bothered by is the people in the background who pushed the OK button and say, ‘Go ahead and drop it, we co-sign it. We write off on it. ‘Cause he got kids that y’all won’t write shit off for. We’ve been trying forever.”

ReeMarkable added that she and her siblings have wanted to collaborate in the past and use their father’s music but they want to avoid being involved in any legal matters.

“I got siblings that wanna be doing so much stuff in the likeness of my father, but we can’t — unless we wanna get some papers thrown on our table, a cease-and-desist. That shit’s crazy. Somebody tell me how we stop that! ‘Cause we want our daddy’s legacy, we do.”

Eazy-E’s Other Daughter Erin “Ebie” Wright Claimed She Doesn’t Know ReeMarkable

After she sounded off on Instagram, people mistakenly tagged her sister, Erin Wright who goes by Ebie, saying she was the one making the comments when she wasn’t. She then went on her own social media and not only clarified that she wasn’t the one making the comments, but claimed she doesn’t know ReeMarkable and neither did her father.

“I don’t know her, my father didn’t know her,” she said in her Instagram story. “And it’s really strange to me that every single time something that has to do with my dad comes up, she’s the first running to the internet to speak up, as if she’s the spokesperson for my father or family. It’s really, really f–king weird. The only person who has been fighting, and is still fighting to this day, for my father’s estate is me. Me and my mother.”

ReeMarkable Responded to Wright Calling her “Jealous”

Wright and ReeMarkable continued to bump heads. ReeMarkable quickly snapped back on social media and called her sister “delusional.”

“Ebie you gotta grow up,” she captioned under a video further addressing her sister. “We got bigger things to handle. Stop with the jealous sh-t. I’m sparing you. I’m being kind cause I was raised right. And I don’t beef on the internet. I was raised in the streets & that’s not how we handle people.”

Eazy-E died of AIDS on March 26, 1995, when both ReeMarkable and Wright were under the age of five, the Los Angeles Times reported. Before his death, he said he fathered seven children with six women according to NBC.

