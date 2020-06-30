Tulsa Police Officers in ‘Critical Condition’ After Being Shot in Head

Two Tulsa Police Officers who were shot in the head are in critical condition today after undergoing surgery, according to official police reports.

Sergeant Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan were shot at around 3:30 am on June 29 at a traffic stop at the intersection of East 21st Street and South Memorial Drive in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to police reports.

The report stated a suspect, David Ware, was apprehended in relation to the shooting. “Officers stopped the suspect at 8900 E. 21st street at about 3:30 AM, a scuffle ensued with the suspect, Ware pulled a gun on the officers and fired multiple times,” the statement read in part.

Ware was later apprehended by police. An update said, “after following several leads, we were able to track the suspect down to a house. When officers surrounded the house, the suspect surrendered.”

***UPDATE – suspect in custody***

Tulsa Police Posted That the Men Were ‘Shot in the Head & Sustained Critical Wounds’



Tulsa Police posted a statement on June 29 saying “both Johnson and Zarkeshan were shot in the head and sustained critical wounds, they both went under surgery at two local hospitals and are still in critical condition.”

Officer Condition:

Both Johnson and Zarkeshan were shot in the head and sustained critical wounds, they both went under surgery at two local hospitals and are still in critical condition. Service with TPD:

The statement went on to say:

Craig Johnson joined the Tulsa Police Department in 2005 and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2015. He is currently assigned to the Mindo Valley Division as a graveyard shift supervisor. Aurash Zarkeshan started the Tulsa Police Academy in 2019 and completed his training May of this year and was only out on patrol for 6 weeks. Please keep them in your thoughts while they fight for their lives under the care of local medical experts.

Shannon Rousseau, reporter with News On 6 in Tulsa, said there had been a prayer vigil held for the wounded men.

Jonathan Cooper, also with News On 6, posted a picture of a Tulsa Police car covered in flowers.

Senator Jim Inhofe said on Twitter in relation to the incident, “Kay and I are praying for the two Tulsa police officers injured this morning. Our thoughts are with their families, loved ones and all of the Tulsa Police Department officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect the Tulsa community.”

Officer Zarkeshan’s Brother Took to Twitter to Comment On the Shooting

Editor of Read Frontier Dylan Goforth posted a statement from Officer Zarkeshan’s brother on June 30. Goforth said that “the brother of Officer Zarkeshan says he is out of surgery and stable, but ‘not out of the woods.’

Early last night my brother & his supervising officer were shot multiple times while on duty making a traffic stop in Tulsa. All I can ask for is prayers for my brother & his supervisor. He is out of surgery and stable but he is not out of the woods yet. I have never experienced these emotions before, but please just keep him in your prayers. Thank you to Tulsa PD for treating us like family & for everyone who has reached out. I love you bro.

