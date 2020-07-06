Aaryn Smiley, Rickey Smiley’s Daughter, Shot 3 Times

Aaryn Smiley, Rickey Smiley’s daughter, was shot three times in Houston, the comedian and radio host said in a July 6 YouTube video. The video was titled, “Thank God for protecting my daughter.” Rickey Smiley said that his daughter, 19, who is his youngest child, was shot while getting food at a Whataburger in Houston. During an appearance on his show, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, on July 6, the host said that he could not get to his daughter because he has to fly Dallas and then on to Houston due to a limited number of flights being available.

Rickey Smiley has five children in total, sons Brandon, Malik and Craig as well as daughters D’Essence and Aaryn. In a follow-up Facebook post around 12:30 p.m. on July 6, Rickey Smiley said that his daughter was still in surgery.

During the same appearance, Rickey Smiley said, “All the stuff these people trying to do to fight for the rights of Black people. This is no discredit to Black Lives Matter because I believe that and I’m with that movement 110% and one has nothing to do with the other, but there are some criminals in our community that someone needs to do something about.”

According to her Twitter page, Aaryn Smiley is a student at Baylor University in Texas and is due to graduate in 2023. In a 2017 episode of his radio show, Rickey Smiley said that he would prefer if Aaryn Smiley picked a historically black college or university.

In a bio on a promotional article for her family’s reality TV show, Aaryn Smiley is described as being “immersed in cheerleading.” The piece says that Aaryn Smiley was focused on “getting through her freshman year in high school in Houston. The final line of the bio says, “Aaryn has also become a debutante and is growing up too quickly for her parents.”

My daughter's already on the campus of #BaylorUniversity!!! Aaryn!!!! Proud of you!!!! She studies all day and works really hard!!!! Whew!!! Kids in college!!!! #Proud pic.twitter.com/d7lqvYmCSW — Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) June 29, 2019

Aaryn Smiley was featured in one of her father’s viral videos in August 2018 when he showed her the high school that he graduated from in Birmingham, Alabama. Aaryn Smiley graduated from high school in May 2019. Another 2018 video featuring Aaryn Smiley showed her learning how to mow the lawn.

