American Frontline Doctors Summit COVID-19 Video Called ‘False Information’

The America’s Frontline Doctors Summit is taking place on July 27 and 28 in Washington, D.C. On July 27, there was a morning session and afternoon session as well as a press conference on the steps of the Supreme Court. Video clips of the event have been going viral on July 27 as many have shared some doctors’ speeches on social media.

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have been removing videos of the press conference due to “misinformation” related to COVID-19. At this time, the Tea Party Patriots’ link to the press conference on YouTube is still available, watch it below:

It is also currently still available on the Tea Party Patriots’ Facebook page. The rest of the summit is available on their YouTube channel.

Here’s what you need to know about the event:

The Event’s Video Was Taken Down From Facebook & YouTube & Many Have Criticized the Summit

The video was removed from many social media platforms and was accused of spreading misinformation. CNN reporter Oliver Darcy reported that Facebook removed the video after it received over 13 million views. He added that a spokesperson for the social media platform said:

We’ve removed this video for sharing false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19. We’re showing messages in News Feed to people who have reacted to, commented on or shared harmful COVID-19-related misinformation that we have removed, connecting them to myths debunked by the WHO.

He also added that YouTube removed the video, which now displays a message that it violated the platform’s community guidelines. Later in the evening, Twitter also removed the video “in line with our covid [misinformation] policy,” a spokesperson told Darcy. President Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. both shared clips of the video, neither of which is available after being removed.

One ER doctor wrote on Facebook criticizing the event. He said, “GTFOH, this is bulls***. I’m an ER doc that treated #COVID in NYC & AZ. We gave #hydroxychloroquine and it didn’t work. Same with Azithromycin. Does this ‘Dr’ even treat CRITICAL hypoxic patients? Or just healthy patients walking in her office. Disgusting!” One Twitter user said, “Their website was created only 5 days ago and reeks of propaganda…..That group of supposed doctors praising #Hydroxychloroquine with https://americasfrontlinedoctors.com?”

The Event Is Aimed at Countering a ‘Misinformation Campaign’

The America’s Frontline Doctors Summit is a two-day event occurring on July 27 and 28. The summit is called the White Coat Summit and its goal is to “create the opportunity for frontline doctors to talk directly to the American people” and “educate and inform Congresspersons, who have also been subject to widespread misinformation,” according to its website.

The first day included panels on “medical cancel culture,” hoaxes and a panel on hydroxychloroquine. The second day is much shorter, with closing remarks and a session on moving forward. The Tea Party Patriots shared the event on their website, describing the event as: “Physicians from around the country address the American people about Covid-19 and the importance of reopening schools and our society.”

According to NBC News’s Brandy Zadrozny, the leader of the America’s Frontline Doctors is Dr. Simone Gold, an emergency medicine specialist who has been a vocal supporter of reopening the country. She has also been a proponent of using hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 despite the FDA’s warning against the drug, Chicago Sun-Times reported.

