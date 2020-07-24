Bernell Trammell: Black Trump Supporter Shot to Death in Milwaukee

Bernell Trammell, a well-known Black supporter of Donald Trump who was a community fixture known for his publishing company and long conversations on religion and politics, often delivered from street corners while holding pro Trump and other signs, was shot to death in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Trammell, 60, was gunned down on July 23 near the very spot where he gave a video interview a few hours before explaining why he supported Trump. Milwaukee police are seeking what they described as “unknown suspects.” The motive is not clear, including whether the slaying was tied into Trammell’s political beliefs or Trump support. Some news outlets gave the victim’s name as Bernell Tremmell, but he goes by Trammell on social media.

Kevan Penvose wrote on Facebook that Trammell “was a man with whom I hardly ever agreed about anything he wrote on his signs, but also, as a Rasta street preacher, he was one of the people that make my neighborhood so uniquely wonderful. Around 12:30 this afternoon I heard gunshots nearby as I was working at my dining room table. Soon after, I was reading reports on social media of a shooting around the block, at the location of this one-of-a-kind storefront that I’ve walked by a million times… Peace and light, Ras Bernell.”

Armstrong Ramsone (the pen name of local artist and writer Adebisi Agoro) wrote on the site The God Degree that he recorded video interviews with Trammell just hours before his death. “Earlier today he had mentioned to me ‘you wouldn’t guess the amount of hate I received from Black people,'” he wrote. Agoro became curious about Trammell’s political beliefs after seeing him at a bus stop and decided to ask “about what I saw on Facebook and why he was holding the Trump sign?” Agoro recorded videos of an interview he conducted that day in which Trammell, clutching a pro Trump sign, explains his political beliefs. You can see those videos here.

“I have encouraged Afro-Americans from all walks of life and culture here in Wisconsin and particularly here in Milwaukee to vote Donald Trump for this year. Trump 2020. I believe Trump is the sign of the times,” Trammell says in one of the videos, recorded outside his publishing business near the very spot where he would be shot a few hours later. He is standing in front of a “Wisconsin Vote Donald Trump” sign in that video.

“No less than two hours after I left from filming Ras Bernell I had heard word from Facebook that the someone in the area that Ras Bernell stays in had been shot,” Ransome wrote on The God Degree. “To my surprise it was Ras Bernell. The moment I had read the news I was attempting to upload the above videos used in this post onto my laptop for use…He was murdered right outside of his shop where we were just speaking. His home. Seemingly these were his last words.”

The article is headlined “WHO SHOT THE RAS? Did Ras Bernell’s support for Donald Trump lead to his untimely death?” So far, the answer to that remains unknown.

1. Police Say the Circumstances Leading Up to Trammell’s Shooting Are ‘Under Investigation’

Reggie Moore, Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention director, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he had “intervened in a dispute between Trammel and a young man” that he thought was “related to a Trump sign that Trammell was carrying.”

Moore told the newspaper that Trammell was “a Black elder who didn’t deserve to die the way that he did.” Heavy has reached out to Moore for more information on the encounter and Trammell’s importance to the community. It’s not clear whether that encounter had anything to do with Trammell’s death, though, because police aren’t saying anything about motive or suspects.

Police say the shooting unfolded on a Thursday afternoon in broad daylight.

“Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at approximately 12:31 p.m., on the 900 block of E. Wright Street,” police wrote in a news release.

“The victim, a 60-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continues to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.”

Heavy.com has reached out to MPD's press office for more details, especially on potential motive.

2. Trammell Drew Attention in Milwaukee for Standing on Street Corners With ‘Vote Trump’ Signs as Well as a Focus on Religion

Revelations message to Lost sheep of Israel.Youth Join in at 27th and Noth ave to bring the word of Abba YHWH to the hear and seeer. You can stop by one afternoon as well 414-628-2333 2018-02-06T23:34:45Z

According to a post by conservative talk show host Dan O’Donnell, Trammell was “well known in his community for standing on street corners with ‘Vote Trump’ signs.”

Concurred Ransome in his article: “Yesterday, Wednesday July 22nd I was driving to the grocery store and I saw the Ras sitting on the bus stop on Humboldt & North so I decided to stop and ask him about what I saw on Facebook and why he was holding the Trump sign?”

O’Donnell said the shooting occurred in front of Trammell’s business, which is called Express Publications and is “covered in handmade signs,” including most prominently signs saying “Vote Donald Trump 2020,” and “Re-Elect Trump 2020.”

O’Donnell wrote that police told him that the possibility of a political motive is being investigated, but the motive is not known. “Detectives are investigating the possibility” that Trammell “was killed over his political beliefs,” O’Donnell wrote, adding that police told him the suspect drove up, shot Trammell, and then drove off.

According to O’Donnell, Trammell “spent the past few weeks advocating for Trump’s re-election in his neighborhood and in front of City Hall in downtown Milwaukee.” You can read O’Donnell’s report in full here. Trammell also had signs supporting Black Lives Matter as well as signs supporting Trump’s re-election, The Journal Sentinel reported.

3. People Remembered Trammell as a ‘Community Figure,,’ Strong in Conviction & ‘Personable to Encounter’

Repent! for the Kingdom of Yisrael is at Hand!Bernell Trammell called to serve the great commission of thew Son of YahuahYHWH to bring the world of relation to the Israelites world wide. 2018-02-06T23:34:45Z

Ramsone called Tramell “OG Rastaman Bernel.”

“The guy was just full of love,” Dick Nelson told Fox 6 Milwaukee.

The television station also spoke to Adebisi Agoro, who told Fox 6 he spoke to Trammell that morning about politics. He’s the God Degree author who recorded the videos.

Nazarite Pristhood MKE Judah Nazarites can be from all 12 tribes male and female Isrealites ?Quick Message from MKE Judah.Nazarite can be and is from all 12 tribes of Isreal.http://PayPal.Me/expressionsjournal … Leave a moment of thought Sub help share this message . Book of Jude 2017-12-10T07:51:33Z

“He’s just a community figure,” Agoro told the TV station. “I respected him just because he had a position… He’s got his opinion on why he feels that way; and I’m not going to knock him.”

Agoro told Heavy: “I am not at all well acquainted with him. I just happened to serendipitously have seen him again the day before and stopped by his place after my run yesterday morning.” Agoro’s The God Degree bio reads, in part, “Like the Phoenix rising from its ashes, Milwaukee’s, Adebisi Agoro, has triumphantly risen over tragedy. After suffering an incredible loss with the untimely death of his son Summer (2018), Adebisi shed his original moniker, BLAX, as he looked ahead to the future with a new creative vision. Giving birth of Armstrong Ransome.”

Janette Island told the station that Trammell enjoyed talking about a variety of religions, adding, “It was very deep conversations, very philosophical. He was a really great guy. He meant no harm.”

One man wrote on Facebook, “OMG. Bernell Trammell was a most interesting man, strong in his convictions to God and the Christian faith Controversial, he was very personable to encounter. Just one of those interesting people that makes Milwaukee an interesting place to live and work in. Terrible loss here. Too many guns on the street and too many people in possession of them. This was a man of peace. God rest.”

His other beliefs were controversial in addition to supporting Trump. A woman wrote on the God Degree article comment thread that she was “sad for his passing but know he is near the Lord. There is a lot to be learned in the dichotomy that was Bernel. I have been catching hell from people on Facebook for saying that he was my buddy and that I am sad he’s gone. Apparently he spoke out against our lgbtq citizens and one or two others said that he spoke hateful things towards the earth’s Asian population. None of us who knew him saw him as a violent or hateful man. But he had radical ideas.”

A woman who knew him wrote on Facebook,

Yesterday a person was shot and killed in my neighborhood. We don’t know why. He was a very verbal person about his opinions (signs, storefront, intersections) AND a very kind person with a smile for EVERYONE. He lived a life congruent with his beliefs and to the best of our knowledge hurt no one. I believe he lived that worthy life and am deeply saddened by his assassination (five shots is an assassination – thank God no one else was injured or killed). May the perpetrator be brought to justice. Rest in Peace Bernell Trammell. Thank you for the courage of your convictions and your smile for everyone. May your family find peace in this trauma. You will be missed!

Police have not confirmed how many times Trammell was shot; they also have not yet released the victim’s name officially.

4. Trammell Was Active on Social Media

Repent from Sinning and get the forgiveness from are Father YahuahMilwaukee WI full filling the great mission calling out to the lost sheep of Yisrael. Capitol and 27th 2018-02-06T23:34:46Z

Trammell had a YouTube page called “eXpressions Journal Publications LLC.” Videos he posted to YouTube show him standing on a street corner shouting about religion.

In one video, he said he was no longer a “beacon for interracial marriages or dating” and said he was no longer an “interracial dating Israelite.” The videos on his YouTube page date to 2018 and are about religion and the Israelites, not politics. He had some court cases over the years, including for tax issues.

“This is heartbreaking. He did not deserve this. I am sickened by the disregard for human life in the city of Milwaukee,” a woman wrote on the God Degree comment thread.

Homicide in Milwaukee has increased dramatically in 2020, with the number of people slain doubling over last year in July.

