Derek Ho Dead: Former World Surfing Champion Dies at 55

Derek Ho, a former pro surfer and world champion, died on July 17 at the age of 55, KHON2 reported. The outlet reported that friends of the famous surfer died of a heart attack on Friday afternoon. Coastal Watch reported that the surfer took himself to the hospital, where he fell into a coma and later died.

Ho was a legendary surfer who was best known for being Hawaii’s first men’s professional world surfing champion, in 1993. He was born in Kailua, Hawaii, on September 26, 1964, and graduated from Kailua High School. The former pro started surfing at the age of three and by the late 1980s, he was winning top competitions. He was a four-time Triple Crown winner, in 1984, 1986, 1988 and 1990. He was also a two-time winner of Pipe Masters, one of the most coveted titles, which he won in 1986 and during his 1993 championship season.

