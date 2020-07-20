Esther Salas’ Jeffrey Epstein Case Ties Explained

New Jersey Federal Judge Esther Salas, whose son and husband were shot on July 19 in their home, was recently assigned to a case linked to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Bloomberg reported on July 16 that Deutsche Bank AG is accused of misleading investors “about anti-money-laundering deficiencies” as well as failing to “properly monitor” customers that are “high-risk,” including Epstein.

In August 2019, Epstein died by “apparent suicide” in his Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center cell, according to Business Insider. The New York-based financier was arrested earlier that year on “suspicion of sex trafficking underage girls in the early 2000s,” the outlet continued.

The Deutsche Bank civil case was filed on July 15 and assigned to Salas the following day, Global News Wire added.

The Deutsche Bank civil case in the Federal District of New Jersey also sued over money laundering failures at Danske Bank Estonia and FPME's Cyprus branch – both banks that laundered money for the RUSSIAN MAFIYA. https://t.co/fmcFyQjyOJ — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) July 20, 2020

Global News Wire indicated that the lawsuit was filed on behalf anyone who purchased the bank’s securities between November 7, 2017 and July 6, 2020.

The suit claims the bank was dishonest with investors about failing to fix ongoing problems surrounding its “disclosure controls,” among other things, the Wire continued. It also accuses the company of inadequately monitoring “high risk” clients, citing Epstein and two other “correspondent banks” involved in prior financial scandals.

You can see the docket entry here.

Here’s everything you need to know:

The Federal Reserve Criticized Deutsche Bank’s U.S. Operations in an Internal Audit

Global News Wire reported that the Federal Reserve had “sharply criticized” the bank’s operations during a May internal audit.

The audit concluded that Deutsche Bank did not resolve concerns that were reported “years earlier,” including issues relating to the bank’s control procedures, the outlet continued.

The bank’s stock quickly fell from $6.91 per share to $6.60 per share between May 12, 2020 and the following day, Global News Wire indicated.

Many Have Taken to Social Media to Question Salas’ Family Shooting & Her Ties to the Epstein-Linked Case

The New Jersey Globe reported that a gunman dressed as a FedEx delivery driver on July 19 shot Salas’ spouse and child in their North Brunswick home.

Her 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, died, while her husband, Mark Anderl, a 63-year-old criminal defense attorney, is in “critical but stable condition,” the outlet continued. Mark Anderl received surgery at the Robert Wood Johnson Hospital.

Salas was not harmed, sources told the Globe.

Because of the nature of Epstein’s death, combined with his former ties to high-profile figures, conspiracy theories speculating whether he was murdered have exploded online.

Many took to Twitter to question Salas’ family shooting and her ties to the Epstein case.

Here are some of the responses:

Esther Salas was given the Epstein Deutschland Bank case and someone put a hit out on her! This is getting real, they are desperate.@realDonaldTrump #WWG1WGA https://t.co/IxgV3TsT3J — Motod (@Motod34) July 20, 2020

The Jeffrey #Epstein case is becoming more sinister by the day. A gunman dressed as a FedEx delivery man went to the home of Judge #EstherSalas (the judge who is assigned over the #DeutscheBank case) and shot and killed her son and wounded her husband. My condolences 😔🤲🏾🕯 — Toya Johnson🦋 (@ToyaBK79) July 20, 2020

THIS IS NO COINCIDENCE.#EstherSalas is the Judge assigned to case against Deutsche Bank payments to Epstein. #BillBarr https://t.co/lJt9kHnF3j — BoneJeni (@BoneJeni) July 20, 2020

While most of the theories surrounding Epstein’s death point to assassination, President Donald Trump retweeted in 2019 a conspiracy theorist blaming Bill Clinton as the culprit, CNBC reported.

The tweet was written and posted by Terrence K. Williams, saying Epstein “had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead. I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this! … #EpsteinSuicide #ClintonBodyCount #ClintonCrimeFamily,” according to a screen shot obtained by the outlet.

However, the New Jersey gunman remains at large, authorities told NBC New York.

A motive has not yet been identified and investigators have not indicated that it stems from any of the judge’s cases, the station continued.

New Jersey Federal Courts Are Among the Nation’s Busiest, a Recent Report Says

#WCW Esther Salas, The United States District Judge for the District of New Jersey #Diversity #WomenInLaw pic.twitter.com/Tinun9yNth — LSAC Diversity (@LSACDiversity) March 21, 2018

A recent Hughes Center Report shows that the New Jersey U.S. District Court case backlog is at nearly 39,000, up 230% since 2016, according to Insider NJ.

Although the Southern District of New York is “considered to be one of the busiest districts in the nation,” the outlet continued, according to research authored by Daniel Tidcombe, New Jersey has more pending cases per judgeship.

New Jersey Monthly Magazine disclosed that Salas can preside “over as many as 485 civil matters and 50 criminal cases” at any given time.

In 2014, the judge amassed viral attention when she sentenced Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her husband, Joe, to prison, People Magazine reported.

READ NEXT: Judge Esther Salas: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know