Roy Den Hollander: Suspect Named in New Jersey Judge’s Family Shootings

Roy Den Hollander, a well-known men’s rights attorney and self-described “anti-feminist,” is suspected of being the FedEx uniform-wearing gunman who shot the husband and son of federal Judge Esther Salas in the doorway of the family’s home in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Authorities have not released Hollander’s name publicly. Daily Beast first reported the name via law enforcement sources. Multiple news outlets are reporting that the suspected shooter is a lawyer.

Hollander was long involved in unusual and publicity seeking men’s rights causes. In 2016, Hollander sued various national news reporters in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, including Chuck Todd of NBC’s Meet the Press, New York Times’ commentator David Brooks, and Major Garrett of CBS. He accused them of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by allegedly committing “wire fraud” because he wrote they created and caused “to be broadcast and disseminated false and misleading news reports concerning the Donald J. Trump candidacy for President of the United States.” You can see the full complaint here.

According to TechDirt, he also “sued a nightclub claiming that requiring him to buy a $350 bottle of vodka was a human rights violation” and sued nightclubs for holding Ladies’ Nights, which he said violated the 14th Amendment. He sued Columbia University “for offering women’s studies courses,” the site recapped in a 2016 article on Hollander.

The suspect in the Judge Salas family shootings died of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound and was discovered deceased in a car in Sullivan County, New York, CNN reported.

Daniel Anderl, 20, a student at Catholic University and the judge’s son, was shot and killed in the attack. The judge’s husband, Mark Anderl, was in critical but stable condition after it; the judge was not injured because she was in the basement at the time of the shooting, NBC New York reported.

The FBI wrote that it was investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey “earlier this evening, July 19. We’re looking for one subject & ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information call us at 1-973-792-3001,” wrote FBI Newark.

“Judge Salas and her family are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act,” Governor Phil Murphy wrote on Twitter.

The judge is the first Latina woman to serve on New Jersey’s federal bench, NBC New York reported. Rutgers University called her “The first Hispanic to serve as a US Magistrate Judge for NJ.”

1. Hollander Had a Previous Case in Front of the Judge Involving a Challenge to the Male-Only Draft & Authorities Found a FedEx Package Addressed to Her Inside His Car

The suspect, who was found dead in Liberty, New York by a municipal employee “was an attorney who had a case before Judge Salas in 2015,” ABC News reported, adding that authorities found a FedEx package addressed to Salas in the car.

Daily Beast reported that the case was a “challenge to the military’s male-only draft.” On his Twitter page, Hollander described himself as a “Men’s rights attorney.” He had a YouTube channel where he posted various interviews, but it only had a few subscribers.

In March 2019, USA Today reported, Judge Salas “allowed a legal challenge to the male-only military draft, increasing the pressure on Congress to decide whether any future conscription should apply equally to men and women – and whether the requirement to register should exist at all.” The plaintiff was a New Jersey woman, Elizabeth Kyle-Lebell, who tried to register for Selective Service twice. According to USA Today, Salas “dismissed Kyle-Labell’s argument the male-only draft requirement deprived her of due process, but allowed another one – that a male-only draft deprives women of ‘equal protection of the law’ – to proceed.”

The men’s rights movement recently lost another prominent figure involved in challenging the male-only draft when California men’s rights attorney Marc Angelucci was gunned down on July 11 in his home by an unknown male. Angelucci was the vice president and board member of the National Coalition for Men. The National Coalition for Men wrote that Angelucci’s accomplishments included “recently winning an equal protection case against the Selective Service Administration overturning male-only draft registration.” Read about Angelucci’s shooting death here.

In the shootings of Judge Salas’ husband and son, The New York Times reported that authorities were investigating whether a “lawyer” was the gunman. According to NBC New York, the suspect was “an attorney who filed various sorts of civil lawsuits over the years.”

“The suspect was a white man who wore a face covering and a FedEx uniform,” ABC News reported, citing law enforcement sources.

It was early evening on a Sunday, July 19, when the gunman, wearing a FedEx uniform, walked up to the door of the Salas/Anderl home and knocked. Authorities later found a FedEx package addressed to the judge in his car, ABC reported.

News 4 New York reported that the gunman showed up at the judge’s home in North Brunswick around 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 19. “We are aware of the media reports and are fully cooperating with investigating authorities,” a FedEx spokesman told CNN.

NBC New York reported that the judge’s husband answered the door and was shot “multiple times.” The son came to see what was going on and was also shot, that report said. However, there are conflicting reports about who opened the door first, father or son. ABC News reported that “the judge’s son opened the door to the family’s North Brunswick home and was immediately shot,” quoting North Brunswick Mayor Francis “Mac” Womack as saying that Daniel Anderl was “shot through the heart.”

CNN reported that Daniel opened the door with his father “right behind” and they were met with a “hail of gunfire.”

2. Hollander Declared That ‘Now is the Time for All Good Men to Fight for Their Rights’ & Described His Expertise as ‘Anti-Feminist Litigation’

"Now is the time for all good men to fight for their rights before they have no rights left," Hollander wrote on his website, according to Daily Beast. On a website where he shared writings, he wrote, "Ammunition for fighting the PCers or Political Commies as well as the Feminists, a.k.a. Feminazis, their sycophants, appeasers, and Feminist opportunist."

On his resume, Hollander described his expertise as “Anti-Feminist litigation, investigations, and advice on general corporate matters.”

He wrote on a now deleted 2019 GoFundMe page that he had cancer.

The motive is not yet clear. The suspect fled the scene. New Jersey Globe reported that the judge had been the target of threats but didn’t specify them.

However, ABC News quoted the mayor of North Brunswick as saying, “As a judge, she had threats from time to time, but everyone is saying that recently there had not been any.” My Central New Jersey reported that a neighbor provided video to authorities.

3. Hollander Previously Worked on Security Issues in Moscow & Blamed a Bitter Divorce to a Russian Woman for His Men’s Rights Work Fighting the Discrimination of Men, Men's Net TV Show, Part 1 2019-07-05T11:40:16Z

Hollander traced his men’s rights activism to a “bitter divorce” in 2001 from a woman he married in Russia, The New York Times reported.

According to his resume, Hollander had an “M.B.A. Columbia University Business School with Honors, J.D. George Washington University Law School with High Honors.”

He listed his work experience as “attorney and business consultant” in New York from 2000 to present. “Litigate civil cases, including men’s rights, immigration fraud, insurance subrogation, and RICO,” he wrote. “Advise businesses on corporate governance, contracts and litigation.”

From 1999-2000, he wrote that he worked for Kroll Associates in Moscow, Russia, saying he “managed and upgraded Kroll’s delivery of intelligence and security in the former Soviet Union.” He also worked as an attorney in Russia and Ecuador.

“Counseled companies, individuals, and nonprofit organizations in America, Russia, and Ecuador on legal and business issues, including international financing and marketing,” he wrote.



Back in the 1980s, he worked in private practice and also as an attorney “in the Office of Chief Counsel of the Internal Revenue Service: Interpretative Division.”

From 1980-1981, he wrote that he was a “political producer, writer, and assignment editor” for WABC-TV in New York. He attended Columbia Business School focusing on finance and George Washington University and Brooklyn Law Schools.

His resume contains this line, “Take hip-hop classes and martial arts for those who give me a hard time about hip-hop.”

Judge Salas’s wounded husband was also a lawyer. He is Mark Anderl, 63, a criminal defense attorney. Anderl is a lawyer with the New Jersey law firm of Anderl & Oakley, P.C.

According to New Jersey Monthly, Salas met her husband when he was working as a prosecutor and she was working as a law school intern. He spotted her “getting fingerprinted” and came over to talk to her, she told the publication, adding, “We’ve been inseparable since 1992.”

His website biography says that Anderl practices in the areas of “State and Federal Criminal Defense Juvenile Delinquency DWI/Municipal Court.” He received his education from Brooklyn Law School and Northeastern University and was admitted to the New Jersey bar in 1985.

“Certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Criminal Trial Attorney, 1997 to present Over 250 Criminal Jury Trials Anderl & Oakley, P.C., partner, 1997 to present,” his website says. Before that, he worked as an assistant prosecutor for 10 years in the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

He has received numerous awards, including Middlesex County Bar Association Practitioner of the Year and New York top-rated lawyers.

4. Hollander Once Sued the Federal Government Over a Law Protecting Women From Violence & Called a Women’s Studies Program ‘a Bastion of Bigotry Against Men’

According to a New York Times article, Hollander once “sued the federal government over a law that protects women from violence.” He also called Columbia University’s women’s studies program “a bastion of bigotry against men” and said it “demonizes men and exalts women in order to justify discrimination against men based on collective guilt.”

He alleged in court that parts of the federal Violence Against Women Act were unconstitutional.

According to The New Jersey Globe, in contrast, Salas is “a widely respected and popular jurist” who was nominated by President Barack Obama to be a federal judge in 2010 after serving as a public defender and federal magistrate.

You can read the judge’s lengthy biographical questionnaire from her nomination hearing here.

The judge was recently assigned a case with a Jeffrey Epstein link.

According to Bloomberg, Deutsche Bank AG is being accused of misleading investors “about anti-money-laundering deficiencies,” including not properly monitoring high-risk customers, among them the financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting sex offense charges. Epstein’s ties to high-profile figures like Prince Andrew and the manner in which he died have caused some to question whether his death was murder instead of suicide. Authorities have given no indication that the motive for the Anderl shootings is tied into any of the judge’s cases, however.

The case was filed “on July 15, 2020, and has been assigned to Judge Esther Salas,” according to Globe News Wire. Bloomberg Law also reported that the case was assigned to Judge Salas.

See the docket entry here.

She is also known for the case involving Teresa and Joe Giudice of reality television fame. She sentenced Joe to prison and “staggered” the couple’s sentences, according to AP.

When she submitted her nomination questionnaire for federal judge, Salas was asked for the most significant cases she had handled.

She listed a wide variety of things. She cited a 2008 case of a man who died in an altercation with off-duty police officers and whose family sued. She mentioned a civil action involving AT&T employee who were suing about pension plans. She cited a patent infringement case from 2009. She also cited a civil case involving the demolition of a Ford Motor Company plant. She mentioned a case involving a high school student injured in an accident from a baseball pitching machine. Again, there is no indication that the shootings stem from Salas’ cases.

She stated that five years before her nomination hearing, her husband held a fundraiser in their home for New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez.”I know Judge Salas and her husband well, and was proud to recommend her to President Obama for nomination to New Jersey’s federal bench,” Menendez said in a statement. “My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.”

“Throughout my professional career, I have made it a point to reach out to the community, and I have participated throughout the years in programs that seek to empower urban youth to achieve academic and professional success,” she wrote.

She stated that she had expressed her interest in pursuing a federal judicial appointment to both of New Jersey’s U.S. Senators. In 2009, she was contacted by Senator Frank Lautenberg’s representative asking if she was interested. She then met with Lautenberg’s selection group and with Senator Robert Menendez and his Chief Counsel.

According to NJ Monthly, Salas has said one of her “proudest accomplishments” was creating a Pretrial Opportunity Program with another judge. It’s a jail alternative program for drug addicts. The story says Salas would “sit down for frank conversations with defendants,” adding that she “lives and breathes her work.”

Daniel Anderl is listed by Perfect Game.org as a 2018 graduate of North Brunswick, New Jersey. He was listed as uncommitted. He attended St. Joseph high school and stood 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighed 150 pounds. Team last played for was listed as “baseball warehouse.”

Salas once told New Jersey Monthly, when her son was 17, that she could see him pursuing a legal career.

“I don’t want to dissuade him, but I was pulling for a doctor,” Salas told the publication. “He’s been arguing with us since he could talk—practicing his advocacy skills.” The story said that Salas “teaches him her mother’s mantra: ‘Tu no eres mejor que nadie, pero nadie es mejor que tu.’ It means you are not better than anyone, but no one is better than you.”

5. Threats Against Federal Judges Have Escalated, Although Murders of Federal Judges Are Rare

#WCW Esther Salas, The United States District Judge for the District of New Jersey #Diversity #WomenInLaw pic.twitter.com/Tinun9yNth — LSAC Diversity (@LSACDiversity) March 21, 2018

Threats and “inappropriate communications” against federal judges numbered 4,449 in 2019, CNN reported, adding that such threats have escalated in recent years.

There are about 2,700 federal judges in the country.

In 2005, a man upset that U.S. District Court Judge Joan Lefkow dismissed his lawsuit murdered her mother and husband in Illinois.

From 1979 to April 2020, only three federal judges had been murdered in the United States: Judge John Wood, Judge Richard Daronco and Judge Robert Vance, according to CNN.

