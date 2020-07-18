Haruma Miura Dead: Japanese Actor Dies at 30

Popular Japanese actor Haruma Miura died on Saturday afternoon after he was found unresponsive in his Tokyo home, Japan Times reported. The 30-year-old actor was brought to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police sources told the outlet. The police have said that they believe the cause of death is suicide since they found in his home what appeared to be a suicide note.

Sources with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department told Nippon that Miura was found by his manager, who went to the actor’s condo in Minato Ward after he failed to appear at work. His manager found Miura hanging in a closet, police sources told the outlet.

According to media reports, Miura was in the middle of filming an upcoming drama Okane no Kireme ga Koi no Hajimari (Love Will Begin When Money Ends). Miura’s final Instagram post came three days ago when he revealed that he was working on that show for TBS network, set to be released in September.

This story is still developing.

Miura Began His Acting Career As a Child Actor, First Appearing on TV at the Age of 7

Miura was born on April 5, 1990, in Ibaraki Prefecture just northeast of Tokyo. As a child, he was enrolled in Tsukba Actor’s studio. While he began appearing in television shows as a young actor, he also formed a boyband named Brash Brats with two other students. When the actor’s studio closed down, he joined Amuse, a major talent agency in the country. The Brash Brats boyband was put on a hiatus when Miura’s acting career took off.

Miura appeared in many television shows and movies, making his debut at the age of seven in the show Aguri. In the late 2000s, he gained popularity after appearing in movies like Koizora in 2007 and Kimi ni Todoke in 2010. Miura also starred in dramas like the third season of Gokusen and he was the leading character in the manga-based drama Bloody Monday.

In 2013, Miura appeared as a supporting actor in the war film The Eternal Zero. He was nominated for an award for best supporting actor for that role by the Japanese Academy in 2015. He was also a singer and appeared in stage productions, most notably the 2016 Broadway musical “Kinky Boots” Japanese adaptation, where he played a drag queen.

