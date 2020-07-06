WATCH: Melissa Rein Lively Tears Masks Off Shelf at Scottsdale Target in Viral Video

Melissa Rein Lively is a Scottsdale public relations company founder who tore masks off a shelf at a Target store in Arizona. You can watch the viral video later in this article, but be aware that it contains profane language.

The video shows Melissa Lively tearing masks off the shelf and unleashing a stream of expletives on video. Some people have labeled Lively a “Karen” on Twitter.

“Finally we meet the end of the road. I’ve been looking forward to this s*t all my f*cking life. So, Target, I’m not playing anymore f*cking games. This sh* is f*cking over. This shit’s all f*cking over. This shit’s f*cking over,” Lively says in the viral video.

In the video, she repeats over and over again, as she pulled mask after mask off the shelves: “This sh*t’s over. Yeah, wooh!” The masks ended up in a pile on the ground.

“F*ck this sh*t. No, I’m not doing it. I’m not doing it. We don’t want any of this anymore. This is over,” she says in the video as two employees approach.

“Why? You let everybody else do it,” she tells them. “I can’t do it because I’m a blonde white woman? That’s wearing a f*cking $40,000 Rolex. I don’t have the f*cking right to f*ck sh*t up?”

The video has had more than 4.5 million views. On Twitter, Lively calls herself Melissa “F*cking” Reinbows and says she’s a “Reporter, We The People News.” She also uses the name Melissa Reinbows on Facebook. She’s from Denver, Colorado originally but lives in Scottsdale.

1. In Another Video, Lively Told Police She Was a ‘QAnon Spokesperson’ & Accused Them of Doing ‘Nazi Bullsh*t’ When They Came to Her Home

Continued… Police came to her house and she was arrested on IG Live saying she is a spokesperson for QAnon & the White House and wanted the police to “call Donald Trump and ask him” because she can’t share any “classified information.” We’re doomed…pic.twitter.com/Vy4Qhmh9nX — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 5, 2020

A second video shows the police at the same woman’s home. “They drained the swamp. They did everything that Donald Trump was elected to do. You can read about it on Twitter. You can read about it on the news. All the deep state politicians. It’s done,” she tells the officers, although it’s not clear who she’s talking about when she says “they.” You can see what appears to be a Range Rover in the video.

She said she wouldn’t give the police information, saying it was a secret and told them, “I was hired to be the QAnon spokesperson.”

The officer says, “You’re a spokesperson correct?…I think we have enough here.” At one point in that video, the woman tells the officer, “All of this is being broadcast live. All over the world on Instagram. Millions of viewers. Say cheese. You’re on candid camera.”

The officer eventually says, “Put your phone down. I’m sorry.”

“You’re doing it to me because I’m Jewish. This is a Nazi f*cking game. This is Nazi bullsh*t,” Lively says.

2. Lively Is the Founder of a Scottsdale PR Firm; Her Husband’s Facebook Page Chronicles Their Many Travels

Lively’s LinkedIn page describes her as “founder, CEO at The Brand Consortium PR.”

The firm says it provides: “Public Relations · Brand Marketing · Event Marketing · Real Estate Marketing · Content Marketing · Social Media Marketing · Marketing Consulting Public Relations · Brand Marketing · Event Marketing · Real Estate Marketing · Content Marketing · Social Media Marketing · Marketing Consulting.” It’s located in Scottsdale, Arizona.

She describes herself as an “experienced Chief Executive Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the public relations and communications industry. Strong business development professional skilled in Crisis Communications, Hospitality Industry, Event Management, Media Relations, and Corporate Communications.”

Lively ran the firm for 11 years saying it is, “Arizona’s #1 lifestyle and luxury public relations firm. We are a collective of public relations, buzz marketing, consulting and event design services specializing in hospitality, hotel & travel, real estate, retail, health & wellness and consumer brands.”

Before that, she was director of public relations and regional director at two other public relations firms. She was a PR account executive for another firm in Los Angeles. Lively is a graduate of Arizona State University and Cherry Creek High School. Her LinkedIn page lists volunteer experience for the American Heart Association, Make-A-Wish America, and Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

She wrote on Facebook that she is married to Jared Lively, whose Facebook page says works at a commercial real estate firm. Photos on his Facebook page show their travels, including trips to Italy, Greece and France, and playing polo in Buenos Aires.

Santorini Drone – Mykonos Villa – Sagrada Familia DroneLively Travels through my 3 most favorite places- Santorini with it's energy pull on me, Mykonos the most amazing views, beach club and food; Barcelona with the most architecturally important building. 2019-08-04T19:15:11Z

In 2019, he shared a video and wrote, “Lively Travels Summer Home Movie: escaping to my 3 favorite places- Santorini, Mykonos and Barcelona with my lovely life adventurist Melissa a Lively by my side.”

In another post, he wrote, “Back from my 40th bday bash with my amazing #1 human Melissa Lively. Such incredible experiences thanks to my love, everything was so wonderful. Appreciate my mates from London and Copenhagen coming out for a few days in Mykonos. Can’t wait to go back.”

3. In a Radio Interview, Lively Was Described as a Political Expert & Local Mover & Shaker

Lively recently appeared on the radio talking about the future of Scottsdale. You can listen to that appearance here.

The Scottsdale mayoral race was one topic of the radio show discussion on June 10. Radio host Billy Harfosh described her as a mover and shaker and “political expert.” Harfosh said that he sees Melissa “all around town. You’re tapped into what’s happening in Scottsdale.” He asked for her initial thoughts on how Scottsdale comes out of the pandemic, on social distancing and relaxing the lockdown.

“Where does government overreach take place and where does personal responsibility begin? When is it appropriate for a mayor or a governor or a federal government or anything to put restrictions on what people can do and what businesses can do?” she said in the radio interview.

Lively said it “looked like a great night out in old town Scottsdale…the energy has been great. People want to be out.”

She said she was disappointed by the mayor’s “aggressive comments” trying to “put pandora back in pandora’s box.” Harfosh brought up the question of wearing masks.

She said “no one is a bigger cheerleader” for Scottsdale than her. She said governmental overreach on business owners was a concern.

“She knows everybody in Scottsdale,” Harfosh said.

4. Lively Recorded Live Video Inside the Target Before & Posted on Facebook That She Is a Global Press Secretary for QAnon

On July 2, Lively did a “live report” in Target and said, “people are standing around like f*cking idiots because no one wants to come to work because they can collect unemployment.” She then said, “Can you see the line here. Yeah, we’re all f*cking social distancing.”

She used the hashtag #Q on that video.

“People need to f*cking get it through their head that you have to work for money,” she said in one video.

In March 2020, Lively wrote an article for Your Valley.net in which she adopted a different tune about COVID-19. In that article she indicated that COVID-19 cases were then still low but were growing and stated, “we must act now to keep it that way to protect our state.”

She implored local business owners to “collectively make the decision to put people before profits now. We must.” She indicated that “everyone must come together and make decisions that will keep us all safe.” She urged business owners to help to “grossly mitigate the impact of this crisis.”

She wrote on Facebook that she was QAnon’s global press secretary. “Allow me to reintroduce myself. I am Q,” the caption read.

5. Lively Once Engaged in a ‘Feud’ With Her Former Firm That Resulted in Restraining Orders

I happen to love my face and especially my beautiful teeth! BTW, Dr. Coombs is the best in the business. I work in PR and the news business. Image is EVERYTHING! Gotta show this moneymaker off! 🤣🦷🤣 https://t.co/SmSgjCyQyH pic.twitter.com/V6S04pfY1y — Melissa “Fucking” Reinbows 🇺🇸 (@wtpnewscorp) July 1, 2020

A 2019 article in the Phoenix New Times described a “feud” between Lively and two co-founders at a “heavyweight” PR firm in Scottsdale.

The article said Lively accused the firm of using “its power for evil” but one of its principals accused Lively of engaging in a “smear campaign against her.” The situation resulted in two restraining orders being filed against her.

The newspaper reported that the restraining order alleged that Lively had engaged in “unwanted and uninvited electronic communications.” The firm’s lawyer said the co-founders had a lot of concern for Lively and her “mental health.”

The news site reported that Lively had recorded a phone call and placed it on YouTube, calling it a “phone call worthy of reality television.”

She has an active Twitter page. Her tweets include things like, “Has anyone told the MSM they cancelled yet? They just named the new Queen of England” and “Trump/Reinbows 2024.” She also wrote, “Where is Hilary? I’d really like to get A good sleep tonight” and “Mossad literally picked me up after lunch today and had ‘the talk’ with me.”

She shared a post about “leftist protesters” blocking the road to Mount Rushmore and wrote, “I thought we caught em all. What happened?”

Lively shared a CNN article that read, “Since its origin three years ago, QAnon has festered in the darker corners of the internet,” and wrote, “Why would you write this story without talking to me? I do their PR.”

