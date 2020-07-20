Michael Brooks Dead: Popular Host of ‘The Michael Brooks Show’ Dies Suddenly

Michael Brooks, the popular host of The Michael Brooks Show, has died suddenly of a medical condition, his team announced. The Michael Brooks Show posted a statement on Twitter on July 20, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of Michael Brooks: a son, brother, friend and true comrade to so many, due to a sudden medical condition.” No further details were provided about his cause of death.

The statement adds, “His family will release a statement in the near future about plans to keep his work alive by creating a foundation in his honor. While the form it will take is uncertain, Michael’s family desires to keep his work alive and asks all who wish to contribute continue doing so in the usual channels. Now we will honor Michael by treating all humans with respect and dignity.”

The Michael Brooks Show is described on its LinkedIn as “Weekly web show and podcast on the Majority Report Network. Hosted by Disrupting the Narrative. Michael Brooks is the host of the Michael Brooks Show, a history driven, politics and entertainment program.” Its Facebook page adds that it represents “the Vanguard of the New Left.” Brooks also described the show on his LinkedIn as “a smart, progressive, irreverent, and funny look at the politics of today.”

Brooks Was the Host of ‘The Michael Brooks Show’ in Addition to Co-Hosting ‘The Majority Report With Sam Seder’

In addition to hosting The Michael Brooks Show, Brooks was also a co-host of The Majority Report With Sam Seder, a position he held since 2013. The Majority Report is a daily political talk show; it lists Brooks as a contributor who “appears regularly as a political and cultural analyst on outlets including Huffpost Live, SirusXM, AlJazeera English, CCTV and France 24. His writing has appeared in the Jacobin, Al Monitor, Al Jazeera, the Washington Post, among others.”

His LinkedIn also states that he was the co-host of 2 Dope Boys & a Podcast, which is described as “twice weekly trends and cultural insight podcast that examines what’s happening and why in the worlds of culture, business, technology, fashion and sports.” The website for 2 Dope Boys & a Podcast states that Brooks “co-founded an arts and performance incubator in Western Massachusetts where he performed stand up and sketch comedy.”

In addition to appearing on these podcasts and web shows, Brooks has also written as a contributor for Jacobin, Baffler and Open Democracy.

Brooks obtained a bachelor’s degree in political science at Bates College in Maine and he studied European and Turkish security studies at the Middle East Technical University in Ankara, Turkey.

Tributes Began Pouring In When News of His Death Was Shared Online

Many people took to social media to post tributes and share their shock at the popular host’s sudden passing. His team posted in their statement that Brooks “believed in bringing people together in the struggle for love & justice, fighting for all poor & working people, a struggle that he understood to be global… It is impossible to capture the impact he had and will be missed sorely.”

Political pundit and journalist Krystal Ball wrote, “a truly beautiful human” with a series of broken hearts. Writer and commentator Christo Aivalis wrote, “Michael was incredibly kind to me and generous with his time for smaller creators. Most important was his commitment to socialism on a global scale; he was indispensable even among already essential left thinkers. I’m gutted. Absolutely gutted.”

One Twitter user wrote, “I’m gutted by this news. Michael was literally my favourite commentator. I’ve learned so much from him. His focus on Africa and Latin America was so refreshing. There is going to be a huge void in the discourse from now on. RIP Michael Brooks.”

The Young Turks host and political pundit John Iadarola wrote, “Shocked at the tragic news about Michael Brooks. He was such a thoughtful, kind, and caring voice who lived his values and used his platform to push for a better world. And he truly did care and think about the entire world, in a way much of our insular media rarely does.”

Investigative journalist Abby Martin wrote, “Gutted to learn I lost my friend Michael Brooks today. He was not only an amazing journalist & passionate fighter for justice, he was funny, genuine & selfless. Please tell people how much they are loved & supported because you might not get another chance. My heart hurts so much.”

