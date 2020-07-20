New Jersey Federal Judge Esther Salas’ Husband, Son Shot by Man in Fed-Ex Uniform

The husband and son of federal Judge Esther Salas were shot by a man who showed up at their New Jersey door in a Fed-Ex uniform, according to New Jersey Globe.

Daniel Anderl, 20, the judge’s son is dead, the news site reported.

That’s according to News 4 New York, which reported that the gunman showed up at the judge’s home in North Brunswick around 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 19.

The television station reported that the judge’s husband answered the door and was shot “multiple times.” The son came to see what was going on and was also shot. According to the television station, the judge is the first Latina woman to serve on New Jersey’s federal bench. Rutgers University called her “The first Hispanic to serve as a US Magistrate Judge for NJ.”

The motive and suspect are not yet clear.

Here’s what you need to know:

Salas’s Husband Is a Prominent Criminal Defense Attorney

Federal Judge Esther Salas gave a super keynote address at our convocation today. Shared her experiences growing up in a poor immigrant family and the key role her teachers made in her later success. Very inspiring. A few of our 8th graders came in to show her their school. pic.twitter.com/guVjRLmCQS — Rocco Tomazic (@FBPSsup) September 4, 2018

The judge’s husband is Mark Anderl, 63, a criminal defense attorney. Anderl is a lawyer with the New Jersey law firm of Anderl & Oakley, P.C.

His website biography says that Anderl practices in the areas of “State and Federal Criminal Defense Juvenile Delinquency DWI/Municipal Court.” He received his education from Brooklyn Law School and Northeastern University and was admitted to the New Jersey bar in 1985.

“Certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Criminal Trial Attorney, 1997 to present Over 250 Criminal Jury Trials Anderl & Oakley, P.C., partner, 1997 to present,” his website says. Before that, he worked as an assistant prosecutor for 10 years in the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

He has received numerous awards, including Middlesex County Bar Association Practitioner of the Year and New York top-rated lawyers.

Salas Is a Former Public Defender Nominated to the Federal Bench by Barack Obama

Honored to have met Judge Esther Salas, a fellow Emerson H.S. Alum and product of Union City! Excellent and inspiring keynote on our opening day. pic.twitter.com/KfWp3wZB92 — Cecilia Zimmer (@CeciliaZimmer15) September 4, 2018

According to The New Jersey Globe, Salas is “a widely respected and popular jurist” who was nominated by President Barack Obama to be a federal judge in 2010 after serving as a public defender and federal magistrate.