Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon Found Dead

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead Friday hours after he was reported missing the day before, The Independent reported. Bloomberg citing Yonhap News Agency also reported the mayor’s death.

The 64-year-old had been the Mayor of Seoul since 2011. Park, a member of the Democratic Party in South Korea, began his final term in June of last year after winning his third election. Some saw Park as a potential candidate for the 2022 presidential election to replace President. Moon Jae-in.

As noted by the BBC, Park was the first Mayor of Seoul to be elected for a third term. A civic activist and human rights lawyer, Park spoke out against corruption and inequality in South Korea.

He was found at Mt. Bugak in northern Seoul by police. Further details about his death were not immediately known.

The mayor was first reported missing by his daughter around 5 p.m. on Thursday, CNN reported. She said his phone had been off and left her a “will-like” message that sparked concern. Hundreds of police, drones and police dogs participated in the search for Park.

Hours before his death Park had canceled a meeting with Kim Ji-hyeong, an official from the Seoul Metropolitan Government. He also did not go to work at Seoul City Hall, an official told the Associated Press via BBC News.

Park Faced Unconfirmed Sexual Assault Allegations

According to the Independent, one of the mayor’s secretaries, who worked at his office since 2017, filed a police report on Wednesday accusing him of sexual harassment. Park allegedly engaged in unwelcome physical contact and texted her “personal photos.” The secretary, who was not named, claimed other women were also allegedly harassed by Park.

The harassment allegations were not confirmed by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.