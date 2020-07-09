WATCH: Otter County, Minnesota, Hit by Devastating Tornado

A deadly tornado touched down in Central Minnesota late Wednesday, leaving one person dead, at least two others injured and a handful of damaged farmsteads.

The storm hit the Dalton area in southeastern Otter Tail County around 5:10 and 5:30 p.m., according to The Weather Channel. Although it mostly traveled through open farmland, three farmsteads have reported extensive damages so far, the website continued.

One farmhouse was completely flattened, CBS Minnesota disclosed, while other damages featured downed power lines, destroyed roofs and even a car tossed into the basement of a home, KVRR.com added.

The Otter Tail County Facebook page confirmed that at least one person has died and two others have been taken to the hospital for their injuries.

According to The Weather Channel, the department disclosed that the one person was killed at the first farm hit, while the two injured stemmed from the second.

“I saw it come down, and right away, you could see the debris rising up,” Ashby Mayor Tom Grover told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

CBS Minnesota posted raw footage of the tornado on Facebook. You can watch the harrowing clip, sent in by Alissa Wilbur, below:

