Adeline Fagan: Houston Doctor Fighting COVID-19 on a Ventilator & ECMO

Adeline Fagan, a 28-year-old OB/GYN resident physician, is currently on a ventilator and ECMO machine to help her breathe as she battles coronavirus. While Adeline Fagan typically spends her shifts delivering babies, she did a rotation in the ER to treat COVID patients. The hospital is likely where she contracted COVID-19.

A GoFundMe Page set up by Adeline Fagan’s sisters to help pay for her medical expenses reads, “That morning she went into work feeling well and excited to see patients, but by the evening she began to feel under the weather. What started as intense flu-like symptoms escalated within the week to a hospital stay.”

Doctors tried a number of respiratory therapies and drug treatments to no avail. On August 3, Adeline was intubated. One day later, after doctors said she was not responding well to the ventilator, Adeline Fagan was placed on ECMO, where she is expected to remain for at least 6-8 weeks.

Here’s what we know:

Her 3 Sisters Are Trying to Raise Awareness

Adeline Fagan’s three sisters are attempting to raise awareness of the severity of COVID-19.

In an interview with NewsChannel9 from their home in Lafayette, New York, Adeline Fagan’s 20-year-old sister, Natalie Fagan, said, “If a COVID patient needs to have a baby delivered, that’s her job. She’s there to help people. She’s there to bring life into the world. She was going to do that no matter what.”

When she came down with COVID-19 symptoms, Adeline Fagan was quarantining with her 23-year-old sister, Maureen Fagan, who had also made the move from New York to Texas. It was Maureen Fagan who urged her sister to go back to the hospital. There, she was told her lungs “looked like broken glass,” according to NewsChannel9.

Natalie Fagan tells the news outlet that the family has busied themselves with trying to make sure other people hear Adeline Fagan’s story. “There are people out there that just aren’t taking it seriously. They’re not wearing masks. People aren’t social distancing. A lot of kids my age and in their 20s think they’re invincible. They don’t think they’re going to catch this. They think only old people are really affected by this. I thought Adeline was the perfect lesson that it doesn’t matter what age you are. COVID is very dangerous. We should take every measure to protect everyone.”

A GoFundMe for Adeline Has Raised Over $49,000

A GoFundMe for Adeline was created on August 11 and has raised $49,440 as of Wednesday morning. The page was created by Maureen Fagan, who writes that money raised on the page will go toward medical expenses, bills, travel expenses, and support for the family.

Maureen Fagan writes that since their parents are from Syracuse, they have had to travel back and forth to Texas to be with Adeline. Maureen adds that their dad’s job can be done virtually, but their mom’s cannot. Their mother is also responsible for helping take care of the sisters’ 91-year-old grandmother.

“When Adeline gets off life support, she will need physical, respiratory, and occupational therapy to regain her strength and mobility. At this time, we do not know how long a full recovery will take or when she will be able to return to work.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe page here.

READ NEXT: Daisy Coleman Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

