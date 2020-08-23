Bayern vs PSG Live Stream: How to Watch Champions League Final in US

The Champions League will be decided as Paris Saint-Germain takes on Bayern Munich at The Estádio da Luz on Sunday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be on CBS Sports Network (TV, English), TUDN (TV, Spanish), Univision (TV, Spanish) and CBS All-Access (online only, English).

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Bayern vs PSG online for free:

Bayern vs PSG Champions League Final Preview

The Champions League final will see a clash of two teams in tremendous form as PSG and Bayern Munich face off.

Bayern is seeking its sixth trophy, which would pull them even with Liverpool and behind only behind Real Madrid (13 titles) and AC Milan (7). They last beat Borussia Dortmund to hoist the trophy in 2013. The German club has been on a tear, unbeaten over its last 29. Only one of those games ended in a draw. The big red machine has had no problem scoring goals either, averaging 4.2 in Champions League play alone. But despite their stellar form and pedigree, Bayern coach Hans-Dieter Flick knows he can’t take PSG lightly.

“Paris are a great team, they fought their way into the semi-final and then reached the final. We will analyze some things, we know they have quick players. We will look to organize our defense, but we know our biggest strength is putting our opponents under pressure.”

It’s the first appearance in the final for PSG, having bested RB Leipzig and Atalanta in the semifinals and quarterfinals. The team is the 43rd to make an appearance in the final and are looking to become the 23rd club to win it.

Paris coach Thomas Tuchel is trying to keep things as normal as possible for the matchup, not wanting his squad to change their successful ways on the big stage.

“My feelings are very hard to describe, even in English. Very hard to describe. From totally exhausted to totally happy. At the same time, staying focused because the trip is not over. We have a final to play in, which we absolutely want to win,” Tuchel said. “Stay calm, stay cool, and try to prepare for it like any other game. Don’t do special stuff; the game is special itself, so why should we overload it with videos, with speeches, with motivation?”

Here are the possible lineups, per UEFA.

Paris: Rico; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Verratti, Marquinhos, Herrera; Di María, Neymar, Mbappé

Doubtful: Gueye (muscular), Kurzawa (thigh), Navas (thigh)

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Perišić, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Doubtful: Boateng (muscular)

Bayern is the favorite, coming in at -180 to hoist the trophy. PSG is a healthy +150 underdog. The total for the match sits at 3.5, which Bayern has surpassed in five of its last 10 matches.