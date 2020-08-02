Christine Galgano, NYPD Officer, Appears in Viral TikTok Video

Christine Galgano, a New York City police officer, has gone viral because of a now-deleted TikTok video showing her appearing in an NYPD uniform top.

According to The New York Post, in the video, Galgano wears the “top half of her police uniform, including what appears to be a holstered sidearm — along with hot pants and cowboy boots.”

The Post reported that Galgano is mimicking “Lt. Dangel, in the Comedy Central mockumentary ‘Reno 9/11,'” and cites NYPD social media policies, which say police officers should not share “photographs of themselves in uniform and/or displaying official identification without authorization.” The Post referred to her as a “Bronx housing cop” and wrote that, according to an NYPD spokesperson, “The off duty incident was investigated and addressed by the officer’s commanding officer.” The spokesperson did not say how.

The video has been deleted, although several screenshots have emerged on social media:

However, Galgano has an Instagram page where she posts photos showing her working out and at gun ranges, among other activities. You can see photos from that page throughout this article.

Galgano Previously Made News With Her COVID-19 Diagnosis

NYPD Officer Christine Galgano is recovering from COVID19. She has lupus, too, & is already taking hydroxychloroquine which is being tested as a coronavirus treatment. Her mom has COVID19, too. Troubling about Christine's recovery: people telling her the virus is a political hoax pic.twitter.com/MDv42cw9vX — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) March 25, 2020

CBS News correspondent David Begnaud previously reported that Galgano was recovering from COVID-19. “NYPD Officer Christine Galgano is recovering from COVID19. She has lupus, too, & is already taking hydroxychloroquine which is being tested as a coronavirus treatment. Her mom has COVID19, too. Troubling about Christine’s recovery: people telling her the virus is a political hoax,” he tweeted in March.

She described her battle with COVID-19 on Instagram, writing:

These last few months have been insane. I lost about ten pounds after COVID and I’ve been struggling to put weight back on. I lost A LOT of mass since March, but to be fair, once I recovered, I was focusing on training for the NYC Marathon (which was just canceled) because gyms were closed and I had limited access to weights. I’ve been training almost every day with the weights I have, body weight exercises, and the PowerAbs program. As frustrated and upset as I may be losing mass, I am still physically fit and healthy. If anyone else is in the same boat, we will all get it back when the gyms open. Combined with hard work, muscle memory is incredible. So here’s to everyone doing their best to stay in shape or get in shape during theses crazy works shifts or the quarantine madness. Keep on keeping on. Hope everyone has a happy and safe 4th of July. If you’d like to try PowerAbs, the link is in my bio and for body weight workouts I use Wodwell.com 🇺🇸

Galgano Describes Herself as a ‘Fitness Warrior’ on Her Instagram Page

On her Instagram page, Galgano describes herself as “Fitness | Lupus Warrior | NY | CF-L1 | Team NutraBio | Kylo 🐶 | Imagine Having a 6-Pack 30 Days From Today!”

She also wrote about running the New York City marathon.

Another photo is captioned, “The NYPD Women’s Soccer Team takes on Colombia 🇨🇴.”

In December 2019, she wrote, “Today, myself and some teammates from the @nypdwomenssoccer team took a trip to Jersey to play in the charity soccer tournament for fallen Jersey City officer Detective Seals. It was such an amazing experience to honor Det. Seals and play the game we all love 💕”

One Instagram picture shows her wearing a shirt with a thin blue line flag.

In 2019, NYPD Housing PSA 8 wrote on Twitter, “Super Proud of our very own @NYPDPSA8 Super Woman Christine Galgano,” sharing a news story from NY1 that quoted Galgano as saying, “We always promote fitness in the department. It’s good for mental health. It’s good when we’re on the job and we have to run after people.” That article identified her as an “NYPD officer.”

The article reported that the NYPD was holding its “second annual Fittest of the Finest competition at CrossFit of South Brooklyn.”

Galgano Battled Back From Illness to Become an NYPD Officer A picture is worth a thousand words 📸 and so is Neighborhood Policing. When you have a passion for this job like Christine Galgano, Ron Martorelli and Carol Gomez, the love, happiness, and caring just comes naturally💙 pic.twitter.com/8t9HrgO1YZ — NYPD Housing PSA 8 (@NYPDPSA8) December 21, 2019

In a lengthy article on her battles with Lupus, Galgano said, “In 2018, I became a New York City Police Officer and was one of the fittest women in my academy class. I can proudly say, I am the strongest I have ever been and I don’t plan on stopping any time soon.”

She added, “After my Lupus battle, I was only 90 pounds of skin and bones and I couldn’t look at myself in the mirror without breaking down. I just keep repeating to myself, ‘This isn’t permanent, you will get through this.’ A little over five years later, I am 125 pounds of muscle and I can hold my high with confidence and be proud of everything I have accomplished. Today, my Lupus is much more manageable with small flares here and there. I am the strongest I have ever been and I believe the stars are the limit as to what I can achieve.”

The article ran on LoveWhatMatters.com.

