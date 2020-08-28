Live Stream: Watch the Commitment March on Washington 2020 Online

On Friday, August 28, which is the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s March on Washington where he gave his “I Have a Dream” speech, Rev. Al Sharpton is leading a commemorative event called the Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks. A live stream is below:

On the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, the National Action Network is hosting a commemorative event called Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks. The purpose of this “intergenerational inclusive day of action” is to “demonstrate our advocacy for comprehensive police accountability reform, the Census, and mobilizing voters for the November elections.”

The schedule is as follows, according to the NAN website:

7 a.m. ET: Gather

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET: Pre-program

11 a.m. ET: Program

1 p.m. ET: March

3 p.m. ET: Conclusion

Attendees include Martin Luther King III, attorney Benjamin Crump, and the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor are expected to participate. It will also include performances by BeBe Winans and DJ D-Nice.

According to CNN, tens of thousands of people are expected to gather at the Lincoln Memorial to commemorate Dr. King’s historic 1963 civil rights march. The NAN organization is stressing that its attendees will comply with health guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can have a protest, share our voice in this moment, and still be safe,” Tylik McMillan, the national director of youth and college for NAN, told CNN, adding, “We’re walking in the spirit of Dr. King but also in the spirit of John Lewis to make ‘good trouble.'”

Face masks will be required and masks, gloves and hand sanitizer will be available on site. Participants will also have to undergo a temperature check before they are granted entry to the event.

BET is hosting a two-hour news special covering the event, hosted by Marc Lamont Hill. This special will feature guest contributor Professor Brittney Cooper from Rutgers University and live reports from CBS News correspondents on site in Washington D.C.

The 2020 March on Washington airs Friday, August 28 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on BET and C-Span.

