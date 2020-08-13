WATCH: Lake Fire Spawns Firenado in California [Fire Tornado Videos]

The Lake Fire in California spawned a fire tornado on August 12 while the blaze grew to more than 10,000 acres in size. You can see videos of the firenado and learn more below.

The Lake Fire Spawned an Impressive Firenado

This video below was shared by Bill Melugin of Fox Los Angeles. He wrote on Twitter: “Fire tornado. Insane winds just picked up. Mass evacuations everyone is getting out of here.”

Fire tornado. Insane winds just picked up. Mass evacuations everyone is getting out of here. #LakeFire @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/WNTsqePd5t — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 13, 2020

In the video, you can see winds picking up, helping the fire grow, along with a fire tornado emerging from the blaze.

Veronica Miracle of ABC 7 also recorded a video of the firenado, which you can see in the second embedded video below. She wrote: “I have never seen anything like this. The #LakeFire is moving fast toward Lake Hughes. It created a fire tornado on this hill and it’s sucking everything inside.”

I have never seen anything like this. The #LakeFire is moving fast toward Lake Hughes. It created a fire tornado on this hill and it’s sucking everything inside. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/PwzepwKHKp — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) August 13, 2020

She tweeted that you could hear the roar of the flames coming near where they were reporting on the fire. She then shared this video with a closeup of the fire tornado, which is the second video in the tweets below. She wrote: “Shows the power of the #LakeFire. It is moving fast down Pine Canyon Road toward Lake Hughes.”

Closer shot of the fire tornado. Shows the power of the #LakeFire. It is moving fast down Pine Canyon Road toward Lake Hughes. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/c4XPixRwCj — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) August 13, 2020

The Lake Fire has already grown to 10,000 acres in size, Los Angeles Daily News reported. The fire started in the Lake Hughes region around 3:30 p.m. and exploded in size. In just a few hours it was 10,000 acres already and 0% contained. About 150 homes were part of a mandatory evacuation for Lake Hughes residents.

LA County Sheriff’s Department warned that the fire had crossed Pine Canyon Road and was moving northeasterly, so additional evacuations had to be put into place.

****#LakeFire has crossed Pine Canyon Road and is moving in a north easterly direction**** Extreme Fire Behavior*** ***Addt'l evacuations for the area of: East of Old Ridge Route, w/o 3 Point, n/o Pine Cyn Rd, s/o Highway 138**** — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) August 13, 2020

The fire can be seen in Los Angeles County and in Venice Beach. Nearby brush is helping to fuel the fire’s growth. Teams will be working on the fire throughout the night.

Many Fire Tornados Have Been Caught on Video Over the Years

The Carr Fire in 2018 also created a fire tornado.

In case you're curious, here's a video about extreme fire behavior on the 2018 Carr Fire in Redding. https://t.co/YruNabIOvl — 🌿Cascadia Fire Season🌿 (@barkflight) August 13, 2020

The Carr Fire’s fire tornado was spawned on July 26, 2018, Science News for Students shared.

A fire in California in 2014 also had a reported firenado.

Folks on twitter asking me if the fire tornado in San Marcos is real. yes, it's real. Here's #photo of it forming pic.twitter.com/fSy3OD7DJT — Tara Finestone (@tarawallis) May 15, 2014

A firenado was also reported in 2003 after a Jim Beam factory was struck by lightning. To create the firenado, the Jim Beam factory was first struck by lightning and spilled 800,00 gallons of bourbon into a nearby lake, WCPO reported.

UCSB Geography reported that a fire tornado is created when a fire “acquires a vertical vorticity and forms a whirl, or a tornado-like vertically oriented rotating column of air.” Fire tornadoes are typically created by wildfires when a warm updraft converges with a wildfire. They can be a few meters wide and 10 to 50 meters tall, and typically only last for a few minutes. But some can contain very strong winds and in rare occasions, last as long as 20 minutes.

WeatherNation reported that these are sometimes created when turbulent winds combine with rising heat and fire. A firenado video, posted below, happened in Idaho.

Idaho Wildfire Belches out Frightening 'Firenado'A 'firenado' also known as a fire whirl, fire devil, fire tornado or fire twister is a whirlwind induced by a fire and often made up of flame or ash. They usually occur when intense rising heat and turbulent wind conditions combine to form whirling eddies of air. http://www.WeatherNationTV.com – Craig Fluer/Instagram © 2015 WeatherNation 2015-08-18T22:31:54Z

ABC News reported on the firenado below, which was caught on video in the Australian outback.

Tornado Engulfed by Fire Caught on Tape | Good Morning America | ABC NewsA rare phenomenon that looks like a burning tornado is seen in amazing video. Swirling Inferno Caught on Tape After Flames Engulf Active Twister. SUBSCRIBE for the latest news and updates from ABC News ► http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=abcnews To read the full story and others, visit http://www.abcnews.com Watch more news stories from ABC News! More segments on natural disasters from ABC News► More Good Morning America ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LpA52pIKMtc&list=PLF00942F6130269E2 To read the full story and others, visit http://www.abcnews.com Follow ABC News across the web! Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/abcnews Twitter: http://twitter.com/ABC Instagram: https://instagram.com/ABCNews/ With the increased disruption caused by global warming and climate change, a rise in natural disasters are striking hard across the US and around the world. ABC News is on the ground as news of devastation break. We have stories of families torn apart by extreme weather, cities destroyed, and homes demolished by nature's disasters. Follow the coverage and the amazing stories of individuals surviving disaster, and the reunions following these weather devastations. Stay up to date with ABC News. Good Morning America The Good Morning America (GMA) anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, and meteorologist Ginger Zee are your guide to those water cooler topics your coworkers are sure to be talking about. GMA brings viewers an award-winning combination of breaking news, exclusive investigations, hard hitting interviews, weather forecasts, cutting edge medical field information, and financial reporting every morning. Catch ABC’s daytime Emmy Award and GLAAD Media Award winning morning news show weekdays at 7am. ABC News Make ABC News your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, broadcast video coverage, and exclusive interviews that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world. ABC News’ show roster has both leaders in daily evening and morning programming. Kick start your weekday mornings with news updates from Good Morning America (GMA) and Sundays with This Week with George Stephanopoulos. Get your evening fix with 20/20, Nightline, and ABC World News Tonight. Head to abc.go.com for programming schedule and more information on ABC News. 2012-09-18T14:21:06Z

ABC News explained that when ground level wind comes in contact with warm rising air, it can be propelled upward, creating a firenado. It is rare for these firenadoes to last longer than a few minutes.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates