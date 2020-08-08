Joe Rogan Stuns Followers With ‘Satanic’ Filtered Photo of Himself: ‘This IS ME’

UFC color commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan shared a photo of himself that he says was altered with filters to make himself appear as a young woman. Rogan first shared the altered photograph, in which he is unrecognizable, and then posted the original photo for comparison.

Here is the first photo Rogan posted:

In the caption, Rogan wrote:

If you wanna know how f***** we are and how bizarre filters are and how distorted young women’s expectations of beauty are, I present you this picture. This IS ME. My 10 year old daughter is laughing hysterically because she took a picture of my ugly chimp face making kissy lips and ran it through some satanic filter designed to steal women’s self esteem through pure deception and f*****y, and this is the result. Protect yourself, my friends. The internet is trying to rob you of your happiness.

Rogan also shared the original picture. See below:

In the caption of the Instagram post, Rogan wrote: “The original [photo] before the satanic filters. The devil is real, ya’ll.”

Joe Rogan’s Followers React to the Filtered Post

Many of Rogan’s Instagram followers were stunned by the filtered photo. Ironman athlete John Joseph wrote: “Daaamn – Welcome to The Twilight Zone.” UFC women’s featherweight fighter Megan Anderson wrote: “This is just weird af.”

Comedian Erik Griffin wrote: “Now I can’t believe s*** on the internet.” News personality Radio Rahim wrote: “I will never emotionally recover from this.”

