Kamala Harris Doesn’t Have Children, But She’s Close with Her Stepchildren & Niece

Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s vice-presidential running mate for the 2020 election. But does she have children? No, Harris does not have children. But she does have stepchildren through her husband Douglas Emhoff. She and her stepchildren are very close, and she’s also very close to her niece.

She Has Two Stepchildren Who Call Her ‘Momala’

Although she doesn’t have children of her own, Harris does have two stepchildren with her husband Emhoff.

Post campaign son and dad started a Wed night dinner ritual. Last night son invited dad to his apt. There was a cheese plate. My work is done. 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/5MfFZ1hBxt — Douglas Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) February 13, 2020

Emhoff has two children from a previous marriage with former wife Kerstin Emhoff: Cole and Ella, Newsweek reported. Cole graduated from college in May 2017.

Proud Papa at Ella's Senior Art Show! pic.twitter.com/UbvJPHU1Xp — Douglas Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) March 17, 2017

Harris was careful about meeting his children, waiting until she and Emhoff had been dating for several months before first introducing herself to them, CNN reported. She was really nervous about their first meeting and was relieved when they welcomed her to the family. Today, Harris is very close with Emhoff’s children, who call her “Momala.”

In 2019, Harris said her New Year’s resolution was to have more family dinners, she told Good Morning America. She said: “I spend time thinking about recipes, I plan menus in my head and then it’s just a matter of when can I get the family together and be home to cook Sunday family dinner… So my goal this year is to do even more Sunday family dinners. It’s my most favorite thing to do.”

In May 2019, Harris wrote on Twitter: “Of all the titles I’ve ever had, Momala is my favorite.”

She wrote for Elle, saying that when she and Emhoff were dating, she was hooked on him, but his children “reeled me in.”

She said that when she was sworn in as Senator, she agonized over missing some of Ella’s swim meets. And when James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, she had to miss Ella’s graduation. She said Ella was understanding, but she felt awful until a colleague (Maggie Hassan) told her: “Our kids love us for who we are and the sacrifices we make. They get it.”

“(Ella and Cole) are my endless source of love and pure joy,” she wrote for Elle.

She & Her Niece Are Very Close

Harris’ sister, Maya Harris, was the campaign chairwoman for Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign. Maya Harris has one daughter, Meena. Meena Harris is very close with her Aunt Kamala. In fact, she posted excitedly about Harris’ news a few minutes after the announcement. First she wrote that she cried about the news.

Yep I cried. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) August 11, 2020

Then she wrote: “Pretty awesome and emotional explaining to my 4 year old daughter, with my mom, what just happened.”

Pretty awesome and emotional explaining to my 4 year old daughter, with my mom, what just happened. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) August 11, 2020

Meena Harris, born in 1984, is a lawyer and author. She founded Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and released the book Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea in June 2020, which is the story of her mother and her Aunt Kamala. Meena has two children and Kamala can be seen in the photo above holding one of her children, Amara Ajagu.

