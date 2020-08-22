‘Love in the Time of Corona’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced television producers to get creative. Freeform is about to debut a new limited series filmed entirely from the actors’ homes called Love in the Time of Corona on Saturday, August 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Love in the Time of Corona on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Freeform is one of the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Love in the Time of Corona live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Freeform is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Love in the Time of Corona live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Freeform is one of 31 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with Freeform if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Love in the Time of Corona live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Love in the Time of Corona’ Preview

Love in the Time of Corona Trailer | Four Love Stories | FreeformDon't miss Love in the Time of Corona, a two night limited series event August 22 & 23 at 8pm/7c on Freeform. Watch Love in the Time of Corona on Freeform: https://www.freeform.com/shows/love-in-the-time-of-corona SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/freeformnetwork?sub_confirmation=1 About Love in the Time of Corona: Filmed using remote technologies and shot in the cast’s actual homes, this four-part, limited series follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine, from the early days of the stay-at-home order through the events that ignited the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests. “Love in the Time of Corona” stars Tony® and GRAMMY® Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”) as James, Nicolette Robinson (“The Affair”) as Sade, Tommy Dorfman (“13 Reasons Why”) as Oscar, Rainey Qualley (“Mad Men”) as Elle, Gil Bellows (“Patriot”) as Paul, Rya Kihlstedt (“One Mississippi”) as Sarah, Ava Bellows (“This Too Shall Pass”) as Sophie and L. Scott Caldwell (“Lost”) as Nanda. The series is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Robyn Meisinger, Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson. Connect with Love in the Time of Corona: Like Love in the Time of Corona on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/LoveintheTimeofCoronaTV/ Follow Love in the Time of Corona on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/loveincoronatv Follow Love in the Time of Corona on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/loveinthetimeofcoronatv/ About Freeform: Part of Disney|ABC Television, Freeform connects to audiences and goes beyond entertainment with bold original programming and immersive social engagement. As Disney’s young adult television and streaming network, it delivers a unique mix of quality original and acquired series, plus fan-favorite movies and the holiday events "31 Nights of Halloween" and "25 Days of Christmas." The Freeform app allows viewers access to 24/7 live viewing of the network, as well as continued on-demand access via a wide array of devices. Connect with Freeform: Find FREEFORM on: http://whatchannelfreeform.com/ Like FREEFORM on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Freeform/ Follow FREEFORM on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/freeformtv Follow FREEFORM on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/Freeform/ Follow FREEFORM on TUMBLR: https://www.freeform.tumblr.com Love in the Time of Corona Trailer | Four Love Stories | Freeform https://www.youtube.com/freeformnetwork?sub_confirmation=1 2020-08-04T19:58:32Z

This innovative four-part romantic comedy is a “funny and hopeful look at the search for love, sex, and connection during this time of social distancing.”

Love in the Time of Corona will follow “several interwoven stories with an ensemble of characters who are sheltering in their homes, some of whom are wondering if a hookup with a roommate can ever be casual, while another is kicking herself for deciding to isolate with an ex. It is a show that takes a fresh look at love that knows no bounds. The series will be filmed using remote technologies while utilizing talents’ real living spaces as the backdrop to the stories.”

The show stars real-life couple Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, who also serve as executive producers on the project, as James and Sade, a couple who have been living somewhat separate lives: He has a busy career that keeps him on the road, and she is at home raising their daughter. Once the pandemic puts them under one roof, their time together leads them to reevaluate their relationship and their priorities.

Love in the Time of Corona | Official Trailer | FreeformDon't miss Love in the Time of Corona, a two night limited series event August 22 & 23 at 8pm/7c on Freeform. Watch Love in the Time of Corona on Freeform: https://www.freeform.com/shows/love-in-the-time-of-corona SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/freeformnetwork?sub_confirmation=1 About Love in the Time of Corona: Filmed using remote technologies and shot in the cast’s actual homes, this four-part, limited series follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine, from the early days of the stay-at-home order through the events that ignited the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests. “Love in the Time of Corona” stars Tony® and GRAMMY® Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”) as James, Nicolette Robinson (“The Affair”) as Sade, Tommy Dorfman (“13 Reasons Why”) as Oscar, Rainey Qualley (“Mad Men”) as Elle, Gil Bellows (“Patriot”) as Paul, Rya Kihlstedt (“One Mississippi”) as Sarah, Ava Bellows (“This Too Shall Pass”) as Sophie and L. Scott Caldwell (“Lost”) as Nanda. The series is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Robyn Meisinger, Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson. Connect with Love in the Time of Corona: Like Love in the Time of Corona on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/LoveintheTimeofCoronaTV/ Follow Love in the Time of Corona on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/loveincoronatv Follow Love in the Time of Corona on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/loveinthetimeofcoronatv/ About Freeform: Part of Disney|ABC Television, Freeform connects to audiences and goes beyond entertainment with bold original programming and immersive social engagement. As Disney’s young adult television and streaming network, it delivers a unique mix of quality original and acquired series, plus fan-favorite movies and the holiday events "31 Nights of Halloween" and "25 Days of Christmas." The Freeform app allows viewers access to 24/7 live viewing of the network, as well as continued on-demand access via a wide array of devices. Connect with Freeform: Find FREEFORM on: http://whatchannelfreeform.com/ Like FREEFORM on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Freeform/ Follow FREEFORM on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/freeformtv Follow FREEFORM on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/Freeform/ Follow FREEFORM on TUMBLR: https://www.freeform.tumblr.com Love in the Time of Corona | Official Trailer | Freeform https://www.youtube.com/freeformnetwork?sub_confirmation=1 2020-07-27T18:33:48Z

Tommy Dorfman stars as Oscar, a successful nonbinary stylist, and Rainey Qualley stars as Elle, an aspiring singer-songwriter. With the uncertainty of the pandemic, Oscar and Elle’s mostly platonic friendship becomes increasingly complicated as Oscar’s latest online date progresses toward relationship territory just as Elle’s neighborly crush starts to blossom.

Gil Bellows plays Paul, Bellows’ real-life wife Rya Kihlstedt will portray Sarah, and their daughter Ava Bellows plays Sophie. After quietly separating months earlier, Paul and Sarah reluctantly decide to quarantine together when their sweet yet intense daughter, Sophie, returns home from college. But when Sophie’s high school sweetheart suddenly breaks up with her, Paul and Sarah struggle to continue their “happy couple” ruse for their daughter’s sake.

L. Scott Caldwell plays Nanda, a headstrong woman determined to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband, Charles. Played by guest star Charlie Robinson, Charles is unable to come home from a rehab facility when COVID-19 causes them to go into lockdown.

The four-part series will air two back to back episodes on Saturday, August 22 and then two more on Sunday, August 23., both beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

READ NEXT: TLC Family Suffered a Tragedy With Birth of Triplets