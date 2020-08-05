New York Power Outage Maps: How To Know When Power Will Be Restored

The New York Governor has declared a state of emergency following damage from Tropical Storm Isaias. A number of counties are included in the emergency declaration. As more than 700,000 people in New York are still without power, you may be wondering when power will be restored near you. Here is where you can go to find power outage maps and the latest updates.

According to the Governor of New York’s website, the following electric outages were still being reported in New York as of Wednesday afternoon and early evening:

CHGE – 64,863

CONED – 180,274

NGRID – 651

NYSEG – 78,103

ORU – 68,614

PSEG-LI – 310,670

RGE – 16

And the following counties were still reporting outages:

Albany – 240

Bronx – 23,989

Columbia – 1,083

Delaware – 140

Dutchess – 43,710

Erie – 412

Kings – 4,152

Monroe – 270

Nassau – 135,720

Orange – 44,757

Putnam – 36,266

Queens – 49,981

Rensselaer – 230

Richmond – 17,631

Rockland – 41,395

Suffolk – 169,416

Sullivan – 7,815

Ulster – 8,046

Warren – 169

Westchester – 117,636

If you’re wanting to know when your power will be back on, the following websites can help. Many are still listed as “evaluating the condition” rather than listing a specific time, but these sites will update their details with more specific times as the information is known.

Con Edison

ConEdison’s website notes that more than 176,000 customers are without power as of the time of publication. Their website here shows a live map of outages. As for restoration updates, the website simply notes: “Crews are working 24/7 to assess damage and restore power after Isaias caused widespread outages. Avoid downed wires.”

It then reads:

Crews have restored power to more than 90,000 customers less than 24 hours after Tropical Storm Isaias struck the New York region with devastating force. The deadly storm produced gusts of up to 70 miles per hour and caused approximately 210,000 Con Edison customers to lose service. It is the 2nd largest amount of customer outages in company history. The record for storm-related outages is 1.1 million caused by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Nearly 500 roads are blocked by fallen trees, and more than 7,000 wires are down. Crews must de-energize wires that are entangled in the trees before they can cut the wires and have the trees removed.

It also notes about current restoration status:

Westchester County County 21,000+ customers have been restored, and 99,000 restorations are in progress

Queens 10,000+ customers have been restored, and 47,000 restorations are in progress

Brooklyn 21,600+ customers have been restored, and 9,500 restorations are in progress

Bronx 4,600+ customers have been restored, and 23,000 restorations are in progress

Staten Island 30,500+ customers have been restored, and 21,300 restorations are in progress

Orange & Rockland Utilities Inc.

Orange & Rockland’s website notes that more than 102,000 customers are without power as of the time of publication. Their website here shows a live map of outages.

As for restoration updates, the website simply notes: “Crews are working 24/7 to assess damage and restore power after Isaias caused widespread outages.” An estimated time is not given.

PSEG Long Island (Public Service Enterprise Group Long Island)

PSEG’s website notes that more than 291,000 customers are affected by power outages as of the time of publication. Their website here shows a live map of outages.

The webpage’s latest storm update reads, in part:

The damage from Tropical Storm Isaias, with wind gusts close to 80 MPH, has been extensive island-wide. Crews worked through the night and will continue to work on repairs as quickly as possible. Information is critical during a power outage. Please be patient as we work with our communications vendor to enable us to increase the frequency of updates. Rest assured that more than 2,000 personnel are hard at work right now on restoring power. This includes crews we brought in from other utilities, with even more arriving today. Tens of thousands of customers have already had power restored. We operate 24/7 and crews will continue to work in 16-hour shifts until all power has been restored. We thank you for your patience. STORM UPDATE — Aug. 5, 2020 11 a.m. We have made great progress overnight, restoring more than 220,000 customers affected by the strongest tropical storm to hit the area in years, and we will not rest until everyone’s power is back on,” said Daniel Eichhorn, president and COO of PSEG Long Island and chief customer officer of PSEG Long Island and PSE&G. “We have also overcome many of the issues with Verizon that affected our call center operations yesterday. We understand how critical it is to share accurate and timely information with our customers and we continue working diligently to fully resolve these issues. We urge customers to use the automated voice response system whenever possible: 1-800-490 0075.”

Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp

Central Hudson’s website notes that more than 58,000 customers are affected by power outages as of the time of publication. Their website here shows a live map of outages.

The website’s outage update notes:

Central Hudson crews along with contractors and other utility personnel continue to work to restore service to the more than 100,000 customers who lost power as the result of tropical storm Isaias. Internet connectivity has been restored to our headquarters. You may report your outages by text, mobile app or by phone at 800-527-2714 or 845-452-2700. Specific outage restoration information will be updated as it becomes available. To report wires down and other hazardous, emergency conditions, customers are asked to please call 911. Regular ice and bottled water will be available in Poughkeepsie at the Home Depot parking lot by Ocean State Job Lot at noon today.

Dry ice and bottled water will be available at Dan Leghorn Fire Dept. located at 426 S.Plank Road, Newburgh 12550 (Enter from Lakeside Rd. exit to Rte.52) Distribution will also start at noon today. Dry ice only at the Newburgh location due to regional shortages. Additional general up-to date information is found on Central Hudson’s social media pages at http://www.facebook.com/CentralHudson and http://www.Twitter.com/CentralHudson

Power Updates in Other Areas

For additional updates on power outages in other regions of New York with fewer overall outages, PowerOutage.US is a helpful site.

