SavetheChildren vs #SaveourChildren: Viral Bill Gates Post Explained

A movement is gaining momentum on social media to change the viral #SavetheChildren hashtag to one called #SaveOurChildren instead. This is because the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (along with many other foundations and organizations) has donated to a charity called Save The Children, and Gates is the subject of many unproven or false conspiracy theories. The Save the Children organization has been around since 1919 and it works to help at-risk children across the world. Read on to learn more about Save the Children and the movement to change the hashtag.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Has Donated to Save the Children, an Organization Founded in 1919 to Help At-Risk Children Worldwide

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has donated to an organization called Save the Children. The organization is dedicated to helping children who are at risk across the world and in the United States. This includes children who are in poverty, fleeing violence, orphaned, abandoned, or abused. According to its website, Save the Children is the world’s first global charity for children and it was founded in 1919. The website notes:

We’re passionately committed to one goal: Giving all children the best chance for the future they deserve – a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. Every day and in times of crisis. Here in the U.S. and around the world. Whatever it takes. In fact, we’ve been the world’s leading charity for children for 100 years.

During President Bill Clinton’s administration, the Gates Foundation donated $50 million to Save the Children in the form of a five-year grant. The grant was focused on saving newborns across the world through low-cost programs and technologies. The grant included expanding maternal tetanus toxoid immunizations, vitamin and mineral supplements, breast-feeding promotion, and having access to family planning resources.

On Save the Children’s Strategic Foundation Partnerships webpage, the site notes that hundreds of foundations partner to help them help children across the world. One photo has the caption: “An eleven-day-old baby is cared for with help from a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.”

In 2002, the Gates Foundation gave $1 million to Save the Children and CARE to help fund emergency food aid for two million people starving in Malawi.

In February 2019, the Gates Foundation teamed up with Save the Children and an Israeli tech company called EarlySense to create a pilot program at hospitals in Kenya to provide “futuristic bedding” that could alert medical staff of life-threatening emergencies. The device, when placed under a mattress, monitors sleeping babies for changes in breathing or cardiac patterns that could be signs of medical distress.

On its corporate partners webpage, Save the Children lists Accenture, BlackRock, BVLGARI, C&A and C&A Foundation, Facebook, GSK, IKEA, Johnson & Johnson, Penguin Random House, P&G, Mondeléz International & Mondeléz International Foundation, The TJX Companies, Inc., TOMS, and more.

Save the Children Has Mobilized Against Child Trafficking

Save the Children’s website notes that the organization reached more than 134 million children in 120 countries in 2018. The organization notes on its website that they work whenever crisis strikes. The organization’s work includes U.S. programs focused on literacy, early education, health, and disaster preparedness, along with global programs in 120 countries that involve education, health, and protection programs.

Save the Children has also mobilized against child trafficking. The site notes:

Save the Children works to combat child trafficking through prevention, protection, and prosecution. In order to maximize our efforts, we work with communities, local organizations and civil society, and national governments to protect children from being exploited – and to help restore the dignity of children who have survived.

The #SavetheChildren hashtag has recently gone viral in association with fighting child trafficking. On August 5, the hashtag was briefly censored on Facebook, accompanying a warning about community guidelines. Some people said they were reporting to Facebook disturbing photos and pages that they’d seen and had tagged them with #SavetheChildren to spread the word and ask others to report the pages too. The hashtag may have been auto-censored because of the disturbing photos that were tagged with it. Heavy reached out to Facebook for comment. Facebook responded to request some of the groups that were being reported, but did not comment on why the hashtag had been censored. The hashtag was later restored and is working again.

Some people who shared the #SavetheChildren hashtag are now asking for others to use #SaveOurChildren instead so the hashtag isn’t confused with the Save the Children organization. Others still use both hashtags together.

Bill Gates, Who’s Put Millions Toward Preparing for Pandemics, Said It Was Ironic That He Was the Focus of Pandemic Conspiracies

The movement to change the hashtag is, in part, because of a number of unproven or false conspiracy theories circulating about Bill Gates. The discovery of Gates’ donating to the Save the Children organization led some to no longer want to use that hashtag. Here are some posts shared on Facebook asking people to switch to the #SaveOurChildrne hashtag, which are going viral.

It should be noted that Save the Children is not owned or run by Bill Gates. The Gates Foundation does donate to some of the organization’s causes. But the organization itself has been around since 1919. The organization also has no ties to child trafficking, except for the work it has done to fight child trafficking.

Gates himself has been the subject of a number of unproven or false conspiracy theories, especially related to coronavirus and his work on vaccines. Gates has been critical of President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic, including his decision to stop funding the World Health Organization (WHO.)

Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 15, 2020

In a television interview with CGTN, Gates was asked about all the conspiracy theories circulating about him. He responded:

I’d say it’s ironic that you take someone who’s doing their best to get the world ready and putting, in my case, billions of dollars into these tools for infectious diseases, and really trying to solve broadly infectious diseases — including those that cause pandemics. But we’re in a crazy situation, so there’s going to be crazy rumors.”

You can watch his response below. CGTN is part of the China Global Television Network.

Bill Gates responds to vaccine conspiracy theories on CCTVFive years ago, Microsoft's founder Bill Gates warned about global pandemics on a TED Talk. The realized prediction has raised rumors that he is responsible for creating the novel coronavirus and netizens have been questioning the reasons for his heavy investments in vaccine development. Gates, who now serves as the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, shared his thoughts about recent conspiracy theories and China's measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in an interview on CCTV. Subscribe to us on YouTube: https://goo.gl/lP12gA Download our APP on Apple Store (iOS): https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cctvnews-app/id922456579?l=zh&ls=1&mt=8 Download our APP on Google Play (Android): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.imib.cctv Follow us on: Website: https://www.cgtn.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChinaGlobalTVNetwork/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CGTNOfficial Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cgtn/?hl=zh-cn Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/CGTNOfficial/ Weibo: http://weibo.com/cctvnewsbeijing Douyin: http://v.douyin.com/aBbmNQ/ 2020-04-10T07:31:30Z

In fact, Gates has been warning about pandemics for more than a decade and donated hundreds of millions to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Gates has been the target of many coronavirus conspiracies and anti-vaccination conspiracy theories. The New York Times reported that groups like QAnon were falsely accusing Gates of planning to use a pandemic to gain control of the health system worldwide.

Here’s one example of a claim against Gates that was actually proven false. A false claim dating back to 2017 purports that Gates “openly admitted that vaccinations are designed so that governments can depopulate the world.” But when Gates made the statement that’s been taken out of context, he wasn’t talking about trying to use vaccinations to “depopulate” the world. He was simply advocating that if vaccines were successful in reducing infant mortality, parents might choose to have fewer children since they knew their children were more likely to live.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates