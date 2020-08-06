Was #SavetheChildren Banned on Facebook? Hashtag Was Temporarily Censored

Facebook users are noticing that a hashtag with the phrase “Save the Children” (#SavetheChildren) appeared to be banned or censored on Facebook. Although statuses with the hashtag could still be posted, clicking on the hashtag didn’t reveal any results or, instead, came with a warning about community safety guidelines. After a couple of hours, it appears the hashtag may be restored. It works for Heavy, but some Facebook users are telling Heavy that the hashtag is still censored for them.

Facebook Mobile Displayed a Warning that #SavetheChildren Posts Were Hidden to ‘Keep Our Community Safe’

While you could still post using the “Save the Children” hashtag (and Facebook automatically suggests adding a donation button when you do so), the hashtag itself appeared to be banned or censored on Facebook searches. Now it appears to be working again as of 12 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, August 6, but it’s not clear if that’s a permanent or temporary change. The ban was first noticed on the evening of August 5.

Clicking on the hashtag on desktop revealed the following error message: “This Content Isn’t Available. This may be because of a technical error we’re trying to fix, or because the content was removed.”

A different error message popped up if you tried to click on the hashtag on mobile. On mobile, a message appeared that read: “Keeping Our Community Safe. Posts with #SavetheChildren are temporarily hidden here. Some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards.”

At this time, an official reason why the posts were hidden had not been confirmed. Some people said they were reporting disturbing photos and pages that they’d seen to Facebook and tagged them with #SavetheChildren to spread the word and ask others to report the pages too. The hashtag may have been auto-censored because of the photos that were tagged with it.

In the Facebook screenshot below, one person said they had edited their photos later because of the disturbing nature of the images that were connected to the hashtag they had shared.

Others thought it may have been because some posts with the tag were reported to Facebook as violating standards, and an auto-censorship may have kicked in. Here’s one example where the hashtag appeared with a photo claiming Tom Hanks was a pedophile:

Facebook has not yet announced a reason for censoring the hashtag as of the time of publication.

Some commenters told Heavy that they had previously run into issues reporting disturbing Facebook pages or groups involving children. One person told Heavy that they personally had reported a disturbing page to Facebook and were later told that the page didn’t violate Facebook’s standards. Heavy has blurred out the name of the page so as not to advertise it.

The commenter told Heavy about the page they reported, asking that their name not be included: “It’s so sick I can’t even write it. Looked to be a young person being made to do something to an adult 😢. And then I got freaked out that I was even on the link to report it, and jumped out fast.”

They were later told by Facebook, as shown in the screenshot above, that the page didn’t violate Facebook’s standards. Several other people came to Heavy sharing that they too had reported disturbing groups to Facebook that they were concerned may have involved minors, but the groups had not been removed yet. Heavy has not verified those pages or groups, but has reached to Facebook for comment.

News About the Temporary Ban Went Viral on Facebook & Twitter

People are talking about the ban on Twitter too.

Yes it is. I share post from groups like OurRescue and Craig Sawyer and always write #SAVETHECHILDERN Well tonight I got this 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/GD4dRMmsEL — Liz Evans (@LizHawkYYZ) August 6, 2020

#SaveTheChildren has been blocked by Facebook…this is unreal. — samanthamarika (@samanthamarika1) August 6, 2020

Most of the tweets are anger about the hashtag being censored, as quite a few people were using it to try to bring attention to child trafficking.

FB shut down the #SaveTheChildren hashtag, claiming the posts go against their community standards.

😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡A movement which seeks to end child trafficking is being silenced. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/6I5Aqatd88 — chaotic _patriot (@Greg50678333) August 6, 2020

Some suggested that because the hashtag was also associated with QAnon, that might have been why it was censored.

#SaveTheChildren is trending. Sounds like a good thing, but it’s a QAnon hashtag to get people to think they’re all about fighting the trafficking of children. Oddly enough they only talk about Bill Clinton and Hollywood. They never talk about this 👇🏻 https://t.co/ruCntNlXg4 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) August 6, 2020

Some people are simply sharing the hashtag because they’re not sure why it was censored.

I just double checked this and it’s true….. Facebooked BANNED the hashtag #SAVETHECHILDREN !! 🤬 https://t.co/UuvZjy3JoP — Maggie Lee 🇺🇸 (@maggmountains) August 6, 2020

Heavy has reached out to Facebook for comment.

