Tiger King’s Carole Baskin Sued By Family of Long-Missing-Husband Don Lewis

The family of Don Lewis, Carole Baskin’s long-missing and presumed-dead husband has hired an attorney and issued a $100,000 reward to try to get answers to what happened to their father 23-years-ago when he disappeared.

The mystery was thrust into the international spotlight with the popularity of Netflix’s Tiger King docuseries, in which owners of so-called big cat rescues are depicted as bitter rivals, and ends with the show’s star, Joseph Maldonado-Passage — better known as Joe Exotic — being sentenced to 22 years in prison for abusing the cats in his care and for sending a hitman to kill Baskin.

But some say Baskin is the real killer, the one who is responsible for her second husband Lewis’s disappearance all those years ago, saying she killed him for his money. Investigators have never been able to prove anything and Lewis’s body was never found. Baskin has maintained her innocence all along, but with the popularity of the show, the investigation was invigorated.

As recently as June in June Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said that Lewis’s signature on his will was “100% forged.”

Attorney John M. Phillips who is representing Lewis’ family said Monday in a press conference with Lewis’ family in Tampa that the civil lawsuit was filed in lieu of a criminal one, believing that if more information is compelled from the three defendants close to the case, that may lead to answers.

The Lawsuit Isn’t for Money — It’s for Information

It’s called a Pure Bill of Discovery Suit and the three defendants are Baskin, a long time employee of Baskin and Lewis named Kenneth Wayne Farr, and Susan Bradshaw, who is the woman who allegedly testified she witnessed Lewis sign his will when she did not, according to the complaint.