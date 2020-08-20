WATCH: Prince Royce’s ‘Stand by Me’ Song & Lyrics

Prince Royce sang a rousing version of Stand by Me for the Democratic National Convention. You can watch the song and see the lyrics below. They were performed on Wednesday night, August 19.

Here’s a Video of His Song

Before his performance, Prince Royce tweeted about how excited he was.

Don’t miss my performance at the #DemConvention 2020 in a few! Tune in on national TV or online at https://t.co/kZvkwWyfnB 🇺🇸 And don’t forget to VOTE this November! pic.twitter.com/W0GQ9TpIhB — Prince Royce (@PrinceRoyce) August 20, 2020

He sang his 2010 song near Tito Puente St. in Miami, Billboard reported. After the song he said: “Mi gente, let’s stand by each other and don’t forget to vote this November. Together we can make a change.”

Here’s a look at his performance during the DNC.

people just now discovering Prince Royce’s cover of Ben E. King’s Stand By Me cause of the dnc, this cover was heavy on my playlist rotation ten years ago 😍 pic.twitter.com/qcGOrZtagb — Naomi (@YouthquakerMimi) August 20, 2020

You can watch a video of his cover of Stand by Me on YouTube below.

Prince Royce – Stand By Me (Music Video)To purchase on itunes, please visit http://itunes.apple.com/us/album/stand-by-me-single/id349527210 You've waited long enough! Here is the video for Prince Royce's Stand By Me. From January 19th to February 19th, all proceeds from itunes sales will be donated to Oxfam America, an organization providing relief to Haiti. Please visit http://www.princeroyce.com 2010-01-25T17:43:14Z

Here are the lyrics.

When the night, has come and the land is dark

y la luna, es la luz que brilla ante mi

Miedo no, no tendré, oh I won’t, te asustaré

Just as long as you stand, stand by me

And darling, darling stand, by me, oh stand by me

Oh stand ,junto a mi, junto a mi.

Y aunque las montañas o el cielo caiga

no voy a preocuparme

por que se, que tu estas junto a mi

No llorare, no llorare oh, I won’t share a tear

por que se, que tu estas junto a mi

And darling, darling stand by me, oh stand by me

Oh stand, stand by me, stand by me

That’s class right there

And darling, darling stand by me, oh stand by me

Oh stand, junto a mi, junto a mi

And darling, darling stand by me, oh stand by me

Oh stand, junto a mi, junto a mi

Come on, swagga no too strong

What’s my name, Royce

And darling, darling stand by me, oh stand by me

Oh stand, junto a mi, junto a mía

Billie Eilish Also Performed

Earlier, Billie Eilish performed My Future. It was the debut of her song.

WATCH: Billie Eilish debuts ‘My Future’ at the 2020 Democratic National ConventionBillie Eilish debuted the song ‘My Future’ on Aug. 19 during the third night of the Democratic National Convention. The coronavirus pandemic upended both parties’ traditional conventions. Instead of in-person events, the program each night features a number of speakers and musical performances virtually across the country. Stream your PBS favorites with the PBS app: https://to.pbs.org/2Jb8twG Find more from PBS NewsHour at https://www.pbs.org/newshour Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2HfsCD6 Follow us: Facebook: http://www.pbs.org/newshour Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/newshour Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/newshour Snapchat: @pbsnews 2020-08-20T01:38:21Z

Before she performed, she asked people to vote and expressed her endorsement for Biden.

Earlier in the week, Maggie Rogers performed on the first night of the convention. John Legend also performed on the second night.

Tuesday night wasn’t Joe Biden’s official acceptance speech. His official speech is scheduled for Thursday, according to the DNC’s schedule. He’s scheduled to speak sometime between 10 p.m. Eastern and 11 p.m. Eastern — the final speech of the Democratic National Convention. The main event begins at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central/6 p.m. Pacific.)

Kamala Harris is speaking on Wednesday night, along with former President Barack Obama.

The convention is very different this year. All the speakers are giving their speeches from afar rather than at the Convention itself. Many will be speaking from home and many (if not all) speeches will be prerecorded. So it’s been a very different experience this year. The convention was supposed to be in Milwaukee, but the coronavirus pandemic changed plans quite a bit. The anchor of the convention is still at the Wisconsin Center, ABC News reported, but delegates and speakers did not travel there. The only people there will be production team members coordinating a combination of live and taped feeds.