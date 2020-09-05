Arkansas State vs Memphis Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Memphis Tigers football team will host the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can test out with a seven-day free trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Arkansas State vs Memphis live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the race on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

One signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Arkansas State vs Memphis live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Arkansas State vs Memphis live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Arkansas State vs Memphis live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Arkansas State vs Memphis Preview

The matchup will be one of just five Division I college football games on Saturday, as the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed their seasons and the ACC, Big 12, and SEC delayed theirs. Other schools have taken it upon themselves to cancel their seasons.

Those decisions have rendered Memphis as arguably Saturday’s biggest draw for those clamoring for college football; they’re coming off a 12-1 campaign — 7-1 in AAC play — that saw them capture the conference title and reach the Cotton Bowl, where they fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Tigers closed the 2019 season ranked No. 17 in the nation.

“It should be on a national stage given the fact that we’re one of the premier teams playing at that time versus a premier opponent,” Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield said of Saturday’s contest, according to The Commercial Appeal.

Arkansas State went 8-5 overall and 5-3 in Sun Belt action a year ago, closing their season with a victory over the FIU Panthers in the Cramton Bowl.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shelby County Health Department mandated a 12-foot social-distancing policy at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, which will limit attendance to about 4,500, or roughly 7 percent of its typical capacity.

On Aug. 9, a group of Red Wolves players, identifying themselves as the team’s leadership council, released a statement stressing their desire to play out the 2020 season.

“Representing our fellow teammates at Arkansas State University, our football team’s Leadership Council can say with overwhelming conviction that not only do we want to play the 2020 season, but that we are also confident the appropriate steps are being taken to ensure we do so in a safe manner with everyone’s health and well-being the top priority,” the council said in a statement posted on the school’s athletics department website on Aug. 9.

“We understand very important national conversations taking place at this time will determine the future of our season. We are respectfully issuing this unified message advocating to play the season so that our opinions and feelings on the matter may be heard by those making the decisions on how best to proceed.

“We want it to be understood that our Arkansas State coaching staff, administration, doctors and trainers have been entirely transparent through this process, explaining the risks involved and the appropriate steps and measures being taken to reduce those risks. We 100 percent believe that these precautions have been effective and would allow for us to play with health and safety being at the forefront of everything we do.”

READ NEXT: How to Watch Memphis Football Without Cable in 2020