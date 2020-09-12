Citadel vs USF Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

South Florida gets an early season tune-up as it host The Citadel at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Citadel vs South Florida online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Citadel vs South Florida Preview

USF will look to start the Jeff Scott era out on a high note as they welcome The Citadel on Saturday for their first game of the season.

“They are always a dangerous team anytime that you play them,” said Scott of their FCS opponent. “They got us this week and, then, they turn around and play Clemson next week and they are trying to wreck some dreams.”

USF finished last season 4-8, the Bulls’ worst finish since 2014. It was the first time in four years that USF missed out on a bowl game. The program parted ways with Charlie Strong after the season, bringing in Scott to turn things around. Scott was previously the offensive coordinator at Clemson.

“Jeff is a very bright, enthusiastic and driven leader for our program and we are thrilled to welcome him to USF and back to Florida, where he was born and where he has recruited so well for Clemson for many years,” USF athletic director Michael Kelly said in a statement. “He is a young and extremely gifted offensive mind, a developer of high-level talent and an elite national recruiter who brings the experience of having played an integral role from the beginning in helping to build one of the most successful programs in college football.”

After an impressive 10-2 campaign in 2016, The Citadel hasn’t finished above .500 the last three seasons. However, the challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic has been to even get on the field. The Bulldogs are part of the Southern Conference, which suspended its play until the spring. The Citadel will face Clemson next week, following by Eastern Kentucky and Army. The rest is currently up in the air.

“As long as there are games and football to be played, we’re going to play to the fullest of our ability and give it everything we’ve got,” Citadel quarterback Brandon Rainey, a preseason All-American, said. “We are going to lean on each other and play hard. I think we’re all on the same page.”

The Bulldog players are game for the challenge of their tough schedule

“We’ll get to treasure forever going to [an NFL] stadium like Tampa or getting to play at Army and Clemson,” Rainey told The Post and Courier. “Those are things we’ll always get to remember about this weird year, and having a weird season definitely fits the mold of this year. We’re excited to show what we can do against these big schools.”

USF is a large 18.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 55.5