Jenna Karvunidis: Gender Reveal Influencer Speaks Out After Wildfire

Jenna Karvunidis, the social media influencer who started the popular gender reveal parties, is now speaking out against the binary celebrations. The El Dorado wildfires sweeping through California were started by a trendy party gone wrong.

Karvunidis asked for people to stop having the parties, which she called “stupid.”

Oh my god NO. The fire that evacuated parts of California is from a GENDER REVEAL PARTY.

Stop it. Stop having these stupid parties. For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid’s penis. No one cares but you.

It was 116 degrees in Pasadena yesterday and this tool thought it would be smart to light a fire about his kid’s dick. Toxic masculinity is men thinking they need to explode something because simply enjoying a baby party is for sissies.

Oh, and of course I’m getting hate messages. Excuse me for having a cake for my family in 2008. Just because I’m the gEnDeR rEvEaL iNVeNtoR doesn’t mean I think people should burn down their communities.

STOP.

Karvunidis Supports BLM & The LGBTQ+ Community

As Karvunidis’ post started to gain traction, she wanted to remind her followers that she supported the Black Lives Matter movement and the LGBTQ+ community. “Well. I might be under a fire evacuation watch in a pandemic while teaching 3 kids at home by myself, but at least my Facebook page was in The NY Times,” she wrote. “For anyone new here, black lives matter & we stand with LGBTQ+ and all marginalized groups.

The influencer was also worried about how she might be portrayed. “My post this morning made it to CNN and get this – NY Times just called me,” she wrote on Facebook. “Please do not let them paint me as an ignorant white hillbilly with terrible ideas and INSTEAD print all the things I said about ‘gender’ being the last thing anyone should [be] worried about with a new baby.”

The El Dorado Fires Were Started By a Pyrotechnic Device

California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) confirmed the El Dorado Fire was started by a pyrotechnic device that was created so create colored smoke–blue for a boy or pink for a girl–would be released. The reveal went awry, leading to more than 10,000 acres being burned in San Bernardino County. As of Tuesday, it was 16 percent contained, The Hill wrote.

